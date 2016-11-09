Miami Country Day’s Marshall chooses UM; Local stars sign letters of intent with colleges as early signing period begins

Channise Lewis and Kelsey Marshall have been at the heart of Miami Country Day’s run of three consecutive state championships.
Ibrahim Doumbia is hoping to bring a state title to the boys’ basketball team in a few months time.
The three, along with Spartans’ volleyball standout Indira Dandridge, formed a quartet of college signees for Miami Country Day on Wednesday morning – the first day of the early signing period for sports other than football.
Three days after she informed them of her decision, Marshall signed with the University of Miami. Marshall, a 5-10 senior guard, averaged 16 points, four assists and four steals per game last season.
"I loved the players and the coaching staff and coach [Katie] Meier,” Marshall said. "Their playing style I think really fits the kind of style of basketball I like to play."
Lewis had been committed to Illinois, whom she said had been recruiting her since she started high school. She chose the Illini over Purdue, which she had also been strongly considering.
"I think I can bring their program to the next level like we were able to do here at Country Day," Lewis said. "It was the best choice for me."
The backcourt duo has been at the heart of Miami Country Day’s Miami-Dade County-record state championship streak. The Spartans are favored to add a fourth this season.
For 6-9 forward Ibrahim Doumbia, winning a boys’ title is his main objective before heading to South Carolina. Doumbia, a native of Mali, averaged 19 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks as a junior leading the Spartans to a district championship and a berth in the Class 3A regional semifinals.
Doumbia chose the Gamecocks, coached by former Miami High coach Frank Martin, over several programs including Tennessee and Baylor.
"This was like a dream came true," Doumbia said. "I’ve been working really hard for this day and this opportunity to realize my dreams."
BASEBALL
-Two Killian baseball standouts – infielder Freddy Zamora and outfielder Gabriel Rivera each signed with the University of Miami.
-Gulliver pitcher Alex Touron and infielder Raymond Gil also signed with UM. -Archbishop McCarthy had 13 of its top athletes sign with colleges Wednesday including eight from its state championship baseball team.
Three of them – Daniel Federman, Alex Toral and Joe Perez signed with the University of Miami. Adan Fernandez and Andrew Fernandez each signed with FIU. Ubaldo Lopez signed with Dartmouth. Jose Martinez signed with St. Joseph’s University. Johnny Leone signed with Nova Southeastern.
MORE SIGNINGS
-Gulliver also had basketball standout Shannon Kunkel sign with Hawaii Pacific. Sarah Lobo signed with New Mexico for volleyball, swimmer Brooke Ellis signed with Vanderbilt and golfer Chris Nido signed with the University of Florida. Lilly Barrow signed with Young Harris College for softball.
-Ransom Everglades swimmer Kyla Valls signed with the University of Virginia and track and field thrower Debbie Ajagbe signed with the University of Miami. Ajagbe is a two-time state champion in the discus and state runner-up in the shot put. Valls was a state champion in the 200 freestyle last year and is vying for a repeat at this weekend’s state championships.
-Three girls’ golfers from the Archbishop McCarthy squad that just won its second consecutive state title also signed. Julia Matzat signed with Memphis, Christen Simons signed with Limestone College and Brooke Benedetto signed with Texas A&M Commerce.
Basketball standout Reagan McCray signed with Limestone College and Volleyball standout Leo DeQuadros signed with Lee University.
-Westminster Academy signed two of its top boys’ basketball players. Paul Atkinson signed with Yale and Jason Strong signed with Northeastern University.
-Cardinal Gibbons diver Zach Allen, a two-time state champion, signed with the University of Georgia.
Miami-Dade County
Soccer
GIRLS
▪ Palmetto 7, Varela 0: Dominique Mosley 3 goals; Gkp Mary Franceschi shutout.
▪ LaSalle 3, Westminster Christian 1: Anabel Toledo 1 goal, 1 assist; Stephanie Cuan 1 goal; Jessica Saavedra 1 goal; Valentina Pafumi 1 assist.
Broward County
Soccer
GIRLS
▪ Pine Crest 8, Calvary Christian 0: PC: Eva Spyredes 3 goals, 1 assist; Tara Shecter 2 goals, 1 assist; Natalie Klar 1 goal, 2 assists; Ana Simón 1 goal, 1 assist; Ally Feldman 1 goal; Gkp Skylar Pollock second shutout. CC: Gkp Rachel Wendt 9 saves. PC 3-1.
▪ University School 5, Boca Raton-St Andrews 1: Melissa Rabinowitz 3 goals; Jessica Herman 1 goal; Jessica Roman 1 goal. Univ 3-1.
▪ Westminster Academy 7, Yeshiva 0: Lexi Gonzalez 2 goals; Alexis Kwasnik 2 goals; Camryn Pagliaro 1 goal; Randi Moore 1 goal; Daisy Scasserra 1 goal. WA 3-0.
Basketball
GIRLS
▪ Berean Christian Preseason Classic: Lake Worth-John I Leonard 48, North Broward Prep 37: NBP: Madi Wilson 20 pts, Laurel Alin 13 pts.
