Atwell, Bulls roll to Soul Bowl win

Half the job from Northwestern quarterback Chatarius Atwell did the whole job for the Bulls against Jackson in the 2016 Soul Bowl on Friday night.
Atwell played only the first half but threw for 101 yards and three touchdowns as Northwestern won 18-6 at Traz Powell Stadium. Justin Hill, Jr. took over at quarterback for the second half.
“We just wanted to get him some rest as we get ready for the playoffs,” Northwestern coach Max Edwards said. “That was the plan -- play the stars in the first half, get a lot of guys some playing time.”
The Bulls end the regular season at 9-1 and start the playoffs against Boynton Beach next Friday at Traz. Jackson finished at 3-7.
Atwell accounted for 52 of the necessary 60 yards on Northwestern’s first possession.
A modest 1-yard keeper opened the drive. A 7-yard keeper on third-and-1 from the Bulls’ 49 kept the drive going. Then, Atwell found Kiaryn Davis on a deep post for 31 yards and had a 13-yard toss to Al-Malik Moore in the left corner for the touchdown. Moore outmaneuvered and outjumped two defensive backs, juggling the pass before landing.
A blocked extra point left the score at 6-0. That got a bump to 12-0 after Taurus Dotson’s interception started the Bulls at the Jackson 43. They finished in the end zone again via Atwell’s 20-yard completion to Roy Livingstone on a post.
Meanwhile, Jackson’s Nakia Robinson ripped off a 12-yard carry on the Generals’ first play. That would be Jackson’s lone first down until a 17-yard Terrance Craig-to-Davon Washington completion in the half’s last two minutes.
By that time, the Generals trailed 18-0. A 15-yard pass to Moore, a 13-yard run by Kai Henry and a 12-yard run by Davis allowed Northwestern to overcome its penalties on the drive. Out of a tight formation from the Jackson 5, running back Aaron Louis got lost in the mess and came out the other side wide open for Atwell’s third touchdown pass.
