Belen Jesuit takes second at state swimming, Doral’s Moya wins four gold medals

STUART – Adrian Moya walked out of the Sailfish Splashpark Aquatic Center with four state medals draped around his neck.
The Doral senior won the 100 butterfly — achieving automatic All-American status – with a 48.56 swim and then helped his team win three relays, including the 200 free, 200 medley and 400 free at the Class 3A swimming and diving state finals on Friday.
“It was great experience winning the fly. It was the funnest race of my life. I loved it,” Moya said. “Last year, I got disqualified at regionals when I fell in the pool for a false start in the fly. The relays were great.”
Belen Jesuit finished as boys’ state runner-up with a 198 points. Tallahassee Lawton Chiles (242) won the boys state title and Doral (176) was third, after winning the state title last year.
“Second place is awesome,” Belen coach Kirk Peppas said. “The most important part was all of the athletes, all of the parents and the support from the school over this year. It was a very trying year for us, rebuilding the program, and they did a fantastic job getting it all accomplished.
Belen’s Aitor Fungairino took first in the 200 free (1:37.63) and 500 free (4:26.82), receiving automatic All-American status in both races.
“The 500 is the hardest race,” Fungairino said. “I am just happy because I thought I could lose that race. I was just going on pure adrenaline.”
Fort Lauderdale senior Philippe Marcoux finished first in the 50 freestyle with a 20.70 and seized automatic All-American status in prelims with a 20.64. Last year, his brother, Raphael, took second and he was third in the 50. He also took first in the 100 free with a 44.61 outing, also giving him automatic All-American status.
“I kind of felt the need to get the Marcoux name a little more recognized,” Marcoux said. “Trying to carry that spot was something I really wanted to do and I am glad I got my hand on the wall first.”
Mater Academy senior Julio Horrego won the 200 IM (1:50.35) for the second consecutive year, and his time was swift enough for All-American consideration. He also won the 100 breast in 2014 (57.32) and finished second in 2015 (56.73) and 2013 (58.21).
“It felt really good and it was really exciting,” Horrego, said. “There was a little bit of pressure (trying to repeat). I knew I had some tough competition and I just swam my hardest.”
Pembroke Pines Charter junior Kelley Heron received All-American consideration after her 56.33 prelim swim in the girls 100 backstroke and finished second in the finals.
FOOTBALL
▪ Friday’s other scores: Fort Lauderdale 33, Stranahan 21; McArthur 36, South Plantation 0; Piper 41, Cooper City 28; Cypress Bay 32, Coral Springs 27; Port Charlotte 45, Westland Hialeah 0; Coral Glades 42, Pines Charter 25; Archbishop McCarthy 21, Calvary Christian 7; Hallandale 19, Monarch 8; Trinity Catholic 42, Westminster Christian 6; Braddock 23, Sunset 0; Muck Bowl: Pahokee 27, Belle Glade Glades Central 14;
▪ Thursday’s scores: Coral Gables 21, Southwest 7; Keys Gate 43, Homestead 6; Mourning 21, Hialeah Gardens 15; Palmetto 28, Ferguson 15; Pine Crest 20, Benjamin 6; North Broward 35, John Carroll 28; Carol City 45, American 0; Coral Reef 15, Hialeah 12.
▪ Saturday’s games: IMG at Chaminade-Madonna, 1; Norland vs. Killian (Tropical), 7; Goleman vs. Everglades Prep (Harris), 7; Broward Soul Bowl: Blanche Ely vs. Dillard (Lockhart), 7.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
▪ American 2, South Miami 0: Evelyn Roque, Ivonne Morel goal each; Denise Mendoza shutout. Amer 2-1.
▪ Doral 6, Mater 2: Alexa Barrios 3 goals; Kaitlyn Barcela and Camilla Montoya goal each. Dor 1-0.
▪ Archbishop McCarthy 5, Coral Springs Charter 0: Lauren McDonald 3 goals; Sofia Mallardi and Emily Welch goal each; Jenny Corzo and Tyra Cannady SO. McC 3-0.
▪ South Dade 2, Palmetto 1: Kayla Jackson and Bianca Carballo goal each. SD 2-0.
▪ Miami Country Day 6, University School 4: Amanda Martin (MCD) 4 goals; Ava Hansen (MCD) 2 goals; Becky Bibas (MCD) 3 assists; Melissa Rabinowitz (Univ) 3 goals; Monique Perrier (Univ) goal.
▪ Miami Springs 6, Hialeah Gardens 0: Gabrielle Cimino 3 goals; Sophia Gomez 2 goals; Jasmine Romay goal. MS 3-0.
▪ Coral Reef 10, Southridge 0: Katherine Diaz 2 goals; Gabryelle Garcia, Paige Nunez and Jessica Cruz goal each.
▪ Archimedean 8, Riviera Prep 0: Tatiana Mancera 6 goals; Isabella Garcia and Diana Llerana goal each. Arch 2-0.
▪ Archbishop McCarthy 2, St. Brendan 1: Sofia Mallardi and Jaden Roberts goal each. McC 2-0.
