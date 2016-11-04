Red Raiders run over Hi-Tides

Edison used a dominating running attack to beat Miami Beach at Memorial Field.
Quarterback Malcolm Vigille and running back Rashad Adams rushed for two touchdowns each, with the Red Raiders finishing the game with 237 rushing yards.
Edison will visit Clewiston in the first-round of the playoffs next Friday.
“We started off slow but we took off in the second half,” Edison Head Coach Herbert Herring said. “We have to clean up the mistakes and be more disciplined against Clewiston.”
Vigille opened up the scoring with 23-yard touchdown run to give the Red Raiders an early lead.
The Hi-Tides tied the game on the first play of the second quarter when quarterback Eddie Brill connected with wide receiver Trevon Jackson for 31-yard passing score.
But Brill injured his knee on the play and would not return to the game, dealing Miami Beach a huge blow on offense.
The Red Raiders recaptured the lead on a 9-yard rushing touchdown by Rashad Adams, giving Edison a 13-7 lead at halftime.
After a sluggish start, Edison was able to move the ball better in the second half and turn a close game into decisive victory.
