Bison storm into playoffs on seven-game run, beat Varela

Reagan heads into the playoffs riding a seven-game winning streak after beating Varela 28-0 at Milander on Friday night.
The Bison run game racked up 334 total yards with Brandon Cohen running for 204 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries, getting started with a 59-yard run to set up Lucas Vargas’ 3-yard scoring plunge to put the Bison up for good.
“He is just a sophomore,” coach John Lopez said. “We recognized him as a freshman in JV when he scored the most touchdowns in school history.”
Quarterback Hector Vargas ran in from the 8 for a 14-0 halftime lead.
The Bison defense got first-half interceptions from Estefan Lacayo and Christopher Perez.
Reagan is now 7-3 after starting the year 0-3; Varela ends its season 1-8.
