Spartans get another shutout

Southridge’s stifling defense continued to put up zeros on the board as the Spartans (7-2) run of shutouts continued Friday. Southridge hasn’t given up a point since Sept. 23 as it has won five consecutive games heading into next week’s playoff game against Southwest.
On the offensive side, Michael Cox completed eight passes for 155 yards and three touchdowns while also running in a score.
“We probably have 10 D-1 players on our team,” Cox said. “I just throw them the ball and hope they make plays, which they will. I got a lot of confidence in them. We have playmakers all around, our whole d-line.”
The Stings (3-6) could not stop the Spartans from the opening whistle and were down 24-0 at the half.
Bentavious Thompson, who ran for 103 yards, scored the Spartans third touchdown on an 11-yard second quarter run. Cox then found Kemore Gamble on a 13-yard scoring throw before the half. After a five-yard Julian Harris touchdown run, Cox connected with Chamal Hunter on a 73-yard bomb down the right flank. Courtney Reese’s 50-yard scamper, with 2:45 remaining, was the final score of the game.
