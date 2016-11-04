DiBello accounts for 3 TDs, leads Palmer Trinity to FIFC championship over Highlands Christian

Dylan DiBello had a hand in three touchdowns as he led host Palmer Trinity to a 28-6 victory over Highlands Christian for the Florida Independent Football Conference championship on Friday.
Following a scoreless first quarter, the Falcons (8-2) took their first lead when John Malloy scored on a 20-yard pass from DiBello.
On the next drive Jalen Sloan ran in from the 5 for a 14-0 halftime lead.
DiBello scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter on runs of 1- and 55-yards.
The Knights scored their lone touchdown on a 2-yard run by Alex Villas.
Arturo Alvarez recorded 5 1/2 of Palmer Trinity's seven sacks.
The defense also had two interceptions.
Sloan finished with 101 rushing yards on 18 carries while DiBello accounted for 218 yards.
