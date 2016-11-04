Dr. Krop runs late, runs away from Miami Springs 21-2

Their busses were late arriving and were missing its starting quarterback and running back to injury.
None of that mattered to the Dr. Krop football team on Friday afternoon as the Lightning had little trouble rolling to a 21-2 victory over host Miami Springs on Friday afternoon.
With running back Lawrence Papillon (942 yards this season) on the sidelnes having fractured his hand in a loss to North Miami last week, Randall St. Felix picked up the slack as he doubled as the team’s quarterback and wingback.
St. Felix only threw six passes, completing four but three of those were for touchdowns of 44- and 34-yards to Eddie Gabriel and 43-yards to Kemon Phillips. He also rushed for 38 yards on five carries.
With the win, Krop clinched a .500 season going 5-5 under first-year coach Mike Farley.
“It’s all about building something and this was the start of that this season,” Farley said. “We’re a strong academic school that stresses success in the classroom and hopefully that filters down to success on the field. I’m proud of our kids. We’re getting 70 percent of these kids back next year so hopefully this is the start of something special.”
Miami Springs, which finished 3-7, was led by quarterback Jacoby Clark who completed 7 of 20 passes for 95 yards.
