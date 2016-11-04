Mater wins ninth straight, prepares for playoffs and Cooper City

Mater Academy extended its winning streak to nine consecutive games by shutting out Hialeah-Miami Lakes 42-0 on Friday afternoon in the final regular season game for both schools.
While the Lions (9-1) will move back into the postseason again next week, Friday marked the end of the season for HML (1-7).
Mater will play host to Cooper City in the opening round of the state playoffs.
“We play Thursday,” coach Rocco Casullo said, “so it’s time to get ready.”
Mater had a huge first half from their defense — which has thrown three consecutive shutouts — forcing three fumbles and recovering one. Mater finished with six sacks and two interceptions and held the Trojans to just two first downs with both coming the opening half.
The first half ended with a 102-yard interception return by Darius Nixon as Mater went into the break up 28-0.
“All year we had a balanced offense,” Casullo said. “On defense, our coordinators make the right calls. And on special teams, we make the right plays and if you can win the special teams matchup, you will win the game.”
The defense helped ease things for the Mater offense as quarterback Kaywon Hanna had a perfect start by completing his first six passes for three touchdowns. Hanna ended 7 of 9 for 103 yards.
Mater also had 168 rushing yards, led by Lentivone Lesane’s 93 yards with a touchdown.
Hialeah-Miami Lakes ends its season on a four-game slide as it went winless in four games at home. Quarterback Antonoio Caraballo passed for 57 yards while HML picked up just 31 total rushing yards.
