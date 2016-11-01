American Heritage boys and girls lead after first day at state golf tourney

Plantation American Heritage had to like the look of the leaderboard after the first round of the Class 2A state golf championship Tuesday in Howey-in-the-Hills.
Heritage was leading in both boys and girls heading into Wednesday’s final round.
The Heritage boys put together a tidy 298 total and had a 12-shot lead over Ponte Vedra Beach, and the Heritage girls, with a 323 total, were one stroke up on Broward Country rival Archbishop McCarthy.
Jude Kim, a ninth-grader, led the Heritage boys by finishing the first day in second place at 1-under-par 71 on the El Campeon course at Mission Inn resort.
“I think it’s an extremely difficult course, especially around the greens,” Kim said. “You miss the green, you’re going to make bogey or double-bogey.”
Kim admitted that he was nervous on Tuesday and quickly added, “I’ll probably be more nervous on Wednesday.” After the round, Kim distracted himself and did what any good student does — he studied and did his homework. Algebra II, to be exact.
Heritage coach Brandt Moser knows he has an extremely young team (an eighth-grader and two ninth-graders) but that it is also an extremely talented team. Only one player returned from last year’s team at state. “They are all youngsters,” Moser said, “but these kids are ready for anything.”
Moser wasn’t taking anything for granted heading into Wednesday’s round. “We still have work to do — a lot of work,” he said. He referred to the course his players are tackling as “a real man’s course.”
Jonathan Cachon (72), Leo Herrera (77), Jonathan Mourin (78) and Alberto Martinez (80) rounded out the Heritage boys scores.
The Heritage girls, playing the Las Colinas course, were led by Casey Weidenfeld, an eighth-grader who is a grizzled veteran of the state tournament. She shot a 79 on Tuesday and was helped by Jillian Bourdage (80), Alena Lindh (81), Ana Sofia Rodriguez (83) and Ana Maria Lopez (83).
McCarthy was led by Julia Matzat (76) with Christen Simons (81), Brooke Benedetto (83), Georgette Garcia (84) and Natalia Jimenez (85) contributing.
Trying to avoid thoughts of last year’s tournament might be tough for the Heritage and McCarthy girls to do. A year ago, McCarthy beat Heritage in a one-hole playoff to capture the state championship.
Heritage coach Linda Sibio cautioned that concentrating on each other Wednesday might be a huge mistake, particularly with Ponte Vedra Beach lurking six shots off the lead.
“Look, it’s always tight between us [Heritage and McCarthy] but there are other teams out there that can contend,” she said.
Sibio gave her players some advice: do not think about the other teams involved or even the other players.
“I want them to play the course,” she said.
▪ Boys’ top 10 team standings: 1. Plantation American Heritage, 298; 2. Ponte Vedra Beach 310; 3. Bishop Moore Catholic, 316; 4. Gulf Breeze, 323; 5. Archbishop McCarthy, 337; 6. Jesuit, 339; 7. Bishop Kenny, 343; 8. West Florida High, 344; 9. (tie) Mitchell High, 346; 10. (tie) Daytona Mainland, Naples Barron Collier, 349.
▪ Boys’ Individual Standings: 1. Cody Carroll (MB) 67, 2. Jude Kim (AHP) 71, 3. Luke Farmer Estero (AHP) 72, Jonathan Cachaon (AHP) 72, Brian Richards (GB) 72, 6. Nick Gabrelcik (MIT) 73, 7. Spencer Slayden (PVB) 74, Ignacio Arcaya (BM) 74, 9. Julius Boros (CG) 74, Panormitis Kratzas 76.
▪ Girls’ top 10 team standings: 1. Plantation American Heritage, 323; 2. Archbishop McCarthy, 324; 3. Ponte Vedra Beach, 329; 4. Nease, 336; 5. Fort Walton Beach, 348; 6. Pace, 351; 7. Naples Barron Collier, 352; 8. Bishop Moore Catholic, 358; 9. Orlando Edgewater, 382; 10. South Lake, 395.
▪ Girls’ Individual Standings: 1. Kendall Griffin (SEB) 72, Julia Towne (EU) 72, 3.Sophie Membrino (PVB) 73, 4. Paige Wilson (SL) 74, 5. Claire Albrecht (MAI) 75, Cameron Fish (AR) 75, 7. Julia Matzat (AM) 76, Auston Kim (NE) 76, 9. Madison Heideman (OS) 78, Jennifer Lilly (PPC) 78, Elise Shultz (MP) 78.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
▪ Mater Academy 4, Keys Gate 0: Cristina Lopez 2 goals. Sarah Aponte goal, assist. Karla Celis goal, assist. MA 1-0
▪ Miami Springs 8, Goleman 0: Gabrielle Cimino 3 goals, assist. Sophia Gomez 2 goals, 3 assists. Jasmine Romay 2 goals, assist. MS 1-0.
▪ South Miami 1, Sunset 0: Jessica Sanchez (SM) goal. Vielka Ortega (SM) assist. Noelle Stieglitz (SM) shutout.
▪ North Broward Prep 9, Calvary Christian 1: Morgan Sherman 3 goals, assist. Morgan Hawes 2 goals, 3 assists. Morgan Newman 2 goals, assist. Jenna Burns goal. Kaitlyn Whit goal. CC (0-1): Andie Ricardo goal. NBP 1-0-0.
▪ St. Brendan 8, Braddock 0: Alexa Dussaq 3 goals. Adri Diaz 2 goals. Lily Drenth goal. Mercedes Cordovi goal. Christal Padron shutout. SB 2-0.
▪ Stoneman Douglas 9, Monarch 1: Yordan Scales 2 goals, assist. Samantha Tobar 2 goals. Emily Morris goal, assist. Jamie Morris goal, 2 assists. Krystina Masihy goal, assist. Marley Hall goal, assist. Isabella Zapata goal. Gabby Barisone assist. Alex Barbosa. DOU 1-0. MON: Dicuia Taylor.
▪ HML 7, Northwestern 0: Emily Gomez 2 goals. Brianna Ramirez 2 goals, 2 assists. Noelys Martinez 2 goals. Naomi Valdez goal. Syann Mark assist. HML 1-1.
▪ Ferguson 8, Varela 0: Emily Arias 2 goals. Ashley Acevedo 2 goals. Nikki Bovo 2 goals. FER 1-0-0.
▪ University School 8, Hillel 0: Monique Perrier 2 goals. Jessica Herman 2 goals. Melissa Rabinowitz goal, 3 assists. Dani Hahn goal. Jessica Roman goal. Rachel Zee goal. Hannah Bassan shutout.
▪ Pembroke Pines Charter 6, Nova 0: Charity O’Neal goal. Gaby Lindo goal. Morgan Robertson 2 goals. Ashlyn Correa 2 assists. Franchesca Brito goal. Riley Rosendahl, Megan Teeling shutout. PPC 2-0.
▪ Miami Country Day 7, Matter Lakes 1: Amanda Martin 4 goals. Ava Hanson 3 goals. Laurel Ivory 5 assists. Sofia Benenson 5 saves. Guilia Bronsey 3 saves. DEF: Danielle Geathers, Sofia Dieppa.
▪ Cardinal Gibbons 1, Western 0: Nora Tight goal. CG 1-0.
▪ Coral Reef 6, Palmetto 2: Tianna Rivera 3 goals. Rayquel Bery goal, assist. Celeste Borrow goal. Bianca Mandrini goal, assist.
▪ South Dade 3, Killian 0: Kayla Jackson 3 goals. Adrianna Arroyo shutout.
BOYS’ SOCCER PRESEASON
▪ Braddock Preseason Classic — American 3, Reagan 2: Samir Lopez goal. Santiago Acosta goal. Benny Cruz goal. Anthony Velez 2 assists. AME 1-0.
WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Blanche Ely at Coconut Creek, 5
Coral Glades at McArthur, 4
Coral Springs at Coral Springs Charter, 5
North Broward Prep at Cypress Bay, 5
Piper at Everglades, 4
South Broward at Flanagan
Northeast at Pompano, 5
Plantation at South Plantation, 5
Taravella at St. Thomas Aquinas, 6
