Tough district battle in Broward girls’ soccer could decide who makes a run to state

Led by its “Morgans,” a trio of talented soccer players with the same first name, North Broward Prep could have the firepower necessary to break through the pack in District 14-2A — arguably the deepest in Broward County.
Senior Morgan Sherman and sophomore Morgan Hawes will anchor the midfield for North Broward Prep, a team that graduated only one starter.
The Eagles also added sophomore forward Morgan Newman, who transferred from Taravella, where she scored 38 goals and had eight assists last season.
North Broward Prep has six seniors overall that have been a part of the team for either two or three years, according to coach Tricia Amrhein.
But is it enough to emerge from a division that also includes Cardinal Gibbons, Pine Crest, NSU University School, Calvary Christian and Coral Springs Charter?
Cardinal Gibbons appears to have the defense to shut the Eagles and anyone else down.
The Chiefs made the regional round last season and look to improve upon that finish with nine starters returning, led by senior goalkeeper Ryleigh Brown. Junior defender Alanna Lutchmansingh is one of the county’s best and Gibbons is hoping it can score plenty of goals with an attack led by senior Kaitlyn Pawelczyk.
Pine Crest, a regional finalist last season, returns midfielder Eva Spyredes, but graduated several key players.
This could open the door for other teams such as North Broward Prep, Gibbons or even a University squad that appears to be on the rise.
NATIONAL CONTENDER
A potential national championship season was cut short for St. Thomas Aquinas after losing to Viera in the Class 4A state semifinals.
The Raiders look like they can make another attempt at that lofty goal again this season.
St. Thomas lost only two starters and brings back Gatorade Player of the Year and senior forward Bella Dorosy, who has 84 goals and 47 assists in her career.
Dorosy, an FSU commit, is joined up front by junior Chloe O’Neill and senior Mary McCormick in the midfield. Goalkeeper Abby Pangallo and defender Mackenzie Fee should make Aquinas one of the toughest teams in the nation to score goals against.
MORE CONTENDERS
▪ Archbishop McCarthy graduated its top two scorers, Amanda Perez and Abby Ribas, who accounted for 45 goals and 19 assists last season.
The Mavericks return a solid core, however, led by senior midfielder/defender Olivia Reese. They need to find consistent offense if they are to contend again with St. Thomas, a team they took to double overtime in a match last season.
▪ American Heritage is looking to join Douglas and St. Thomas as the only Broward teams to win five consecutive state titles. The Patriots graduated Zandy Soree, a UCF commit, but have a potent attack led by sophomore Taylor Dobles and seniors Chayanne Dennis and Emma Vasquez. Their defense will be led by Jaida Scott and goalie Rikki Farqueson.
Season overview
Key dates
Monday: Season began.
Dec. 8-10: Montverde Academy tournament.
Dec. 9-10: Ransom Everglades tournament.
Jan. 16-21: Districts.
Jan. 26: Regional quarterfinals.
Jan. 31: Regional semifinals.
Feb. 3: Regional finals.
Feb. 8-11: State final four at site TBA.
2015 STATE CHAMPIONS
Class 5A: Oviedo; 4A: Viera; 3A: Plantation American Heritage; 2A: Jacksonville Bolles; 1A: Orange Park St. Johns Country Day.
TOP TEAMS
1. St. Thomas Aquinas
2. American Heritage
3. Archbishop McCarthy
4. Cypress Bay
5. Cardinal Gibbons
6. North Broward Prep
7. Pines Charter
8. Douglas
9. Pine Crest
10. University
TOP RETURNING PLAYERS
Forwards: Taylor Dobles, American Heritage, So.; Bella Dorosy, St. Thomas Aquinas, Sr.; Chloe O’Neill, St. Thomas Aquinas, Jr.; Morgan Newman, North Broward Prep, So.; Midfielders: Chayanne Dennis, American Heritage, Sr.; Mary McCormick, St. Thomas Aquinas, Sr.; Olivia Reese, Archbishop McCarthy, Sr.; Morgan Hawes, North Broward Prep, So.; Cassidy Morgan, Cypress Bay, Sr.; Morgan Sherman, North Broward Prep, Sr.; Eva Spyredes, Pine Crest, Jr.; Emily Vasquez, American Heritage, Sr.; Defenders: Madison Ciccone, Douglas, Jr.; Mackenzie Fee, St. Thomas Aquinas, Sr.; Maya Gordon, Cypress Bay, So.; Alanna Lutchmansingh, Cardinal Gibbons, Jr.; Kylie McCue, Cypress Bay, Sr.; Jaida Scott, American Heritage, Sr.; Goalkeepers: Abigail Pangallo, St. Thomas Aquinas, Sr.; Ryleigh Brown, Cardinal Gibbons, Sr.
Others to watch: Forwards: Devyn Encalada, Archbishop McCarthy, So.; Marley Hall, Douglas, Jr.; Kaitlyn Pawelczyk, Cardinal Gibbons, Sr.; Melissa Rabinowitz, NSU University School, Sr.; Samantha Tobar, Douglas, Jr.; Midfielders: Camryn Paglario, Westminster Academy, Jr.; Jessica Roman, NSU University School, Sr.; Madeleine Turner, Pine Crest, Sr.; Defenders: Ariela Beharry, Cardinal Gibbons, So.; Kathryn Ford, Westminster Academy, Jr.; Kendaya Jackson, University School, Sr.; Gaby Meli, Pine Crest, Sr.; Celeste Talbot, Archbishop McCarthy, Sr.; Goalkeepers: Jenny Corzo, Archbishop McCarthy, Sr.; Riki Farqueson, American Heritage, Sr.
Season outlooks
CLASS 5A
CYPRESS BAY (Coach Kate Dwyer, 11th year): Last year: Regional finalist. Top players: D Maya Gordon, So.; D Kylie McCue, Sr.; M Cassidy Morgan, Sr.; F Annette Hernandez, Sr.; M-D Alex Goffi, Fr.
DOUGLAS (Coach Laura Rountree, 19th year at SD, 23rd overall, 423-66-37): Last year: 14-5-3. Top players: F Marley Hall, Jr.; D Madison Ciccone, Jr.; F Jamie Morris, So.; M Emily Morris, Jr.; D Cloe Groulx, Jr.; F Samantha Tobar, Jr.; D Jessica Friedenburg, Sr.
CLASS 4A
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS (Coach Carlos Giron, 36th year, 770-71-23): Last year: 20-1-1 (State semifinalist). Top players: F Bella Dorosy, Sr.; F Chloe O’Neill, Jr.; M Mary McCormick, Sr.; D Mackenzie Fee, Sr.; GK Abigail Pangallo, Sr.; M Lainey Davis, Sr.
ARCHBISHOP MCCARTHY (Coach Mike Sica, 7th year, 115-32-11): Last year: 18-4-1 (Regional semifinalist). Top players: M-D Olivia Reese, Sr.; D Celeste Talbot, Sr.; GK Jenny Corzo, Sr.; M Sofia Mallardi, So.; M Devyn Encalada, So.; F Adrianna Cabeza, Sr.
CLASS 3A
AMERICAN HERITAGE (Coach Cindy Marcial, 6th year, 132-5-4): Last year: 23-1 (State champions). Top players: M Chayanne Dennis, Sr.; D Jaida Scott, Sr.; GK Rikki Farqueson, Sr.; M Emma Vasquez, Sr.; D Steph Aberdeen, Sr.; F Taylor Dobles, So.
COCONUT CREEK (Coach Tiffanie Gunness, 1st year): Last year: 2-9. Top players: F-M Ashley Rasmair, Sr.; M Jasmine Myers, Fr.; F Kendy Garay, Jr.; D Claudia Rocio, Sr.; M Mariana Sorroza, Fr.; F Ruth Silas, Jr.; D Tori Sorroza, Jr.
CLASS 2A
NORTH BROWARD PREP (Coach Tricia Amrhein, 9th year, 121-48-22): Last year: 12-8-1. Top players: M-F Morgan Sherman, Sr.; M Morgan Hawes, Sr.; M-F Morgan Newman, So.; D Jenna Shortridge, Sr.; GK Sam Susi, Sr.; M Jenna Burns, So.
CARDINAL GIBBONS (Coach Margo Flack, 17th year, 254-96-39): Last year: 16-3-2 (Regional semifinalist). Top players: GK Ryleigh Brown, Sr.; F Kaitlyn Pawelczyk, Sr.; D Alanna Lutchmansingh, Jr.; F Alysa Vazquez, So.; F-D Maya Alicea, So.; D Ariela Beharry, So.; F Amy Barra, Sr.; D Nora Tight, Sr.; M Grace Motta, Jr.
NSU UNIVERSITY SCHOOL (Coach Evan Grosz, 10th year at US, 11th overall, 142-59-33): Last year: 7-6-5. Top players: F Melissa Rabinowitz, Sr.; M Jessica Roman, Sr.; D Kendaya Jackson, Sr.; M Jessica Herman, So.; F Monique Perrier, So.; D Sydney Juda, Sr.
PINE CREST (Coach Pepi Vallejo, 10th year, 126-63-30): Last year: 19-2-2 (Regional finalist). Top players: M Eva Spyredes, Jr.; M Madeleine Turner, Sr.; D Gaby Meli, Sr.; D Karlie Pollock, Jr.; GK Skylar Pollock, Jr.; D-M Ana Simon, Jr.
CLASS 1A
WESTMINSTER ACADEMY (Coach Dale Renwick): Last year: 16-1-1 (State semifinalist). Top players: D Kathryn Ford, Jr.; F-M Camryn Paglario, Jr.; M-D Randi Moore, Sr.; D Erika Hall, Sr.; F Alexis Kwasnik, So.; Sophia Alday, Jr.
Comments