Dillard wins district title in tiebreaker win over Boynton Beach

Dillard needed a goal-line stand in the final minute of regulation against Boynton Beach to win the District 15-6A tiebreaker 7-0 at Dillard High on Monday.
The Panthers’ deciding touchdown came when quarterback Moises Francois found Jordan Wright all alone in the back of the end zone with 4:29 left in the quarter.
“We talked to the guys and asked why they wanted to be here,” Dillard coach Lorenzo David said. “Our why was to win a district championship, and the guys did that [Monday].”
Boynton got in scoring position with a 38-yard pass from Tyron Herring to Johnny Atthelus and a 15-yard penalty that was tacked on, putting the ball at the Dillard 24.
The victory gave Dillard its first district title since 2013. It will host Miami Carol City in a regional quarterfinal game on Nov. 11. That bodes well for the Panthers, who are 10-1 all-time in first-round playoff games played at home. That includes a current nine-game winning streak.
The home game will give the Panthers an opportunity to avenge last season’s 44-6 playoff loss to Carol City.
Dillard forced Monday’s tiebreaker with a 17-8 victory over Boynton Beach last Friday.
After forcing Boynton Beach to punt on its first possession, Dillard drove 55 yards for the eventual winning touchdown. Francois completed all four of his pass attempts for 41 yards on the drive.
“My team believed in me,” Wright said. “I had to put my team on my back and make that catch.”
Boynton Beach defeated Boyd Anderson, which was last season’s 15-6A champion, 7-0 that was decided by a 10-yard run from Antoine Jerome on the first play of a Kansas tiebreaker.
Boyd Anderson ran four consecutive running plays as Willie Hunt was stopped at the 2 to end the Cobras’ bid for a playoff berth.
Miami Northwestern, the District 16-6A champion, will host the Tigers in their regional quarterfinal.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
▪ Palmer Trinity 8, Somerset Academy 0: Sofia Rivas 3 goals. Carmen Gonzalez Del Valle goal, 2 assists. Victoria Rosales goal. Georgia Malueg goal. Tianna Schiappa Pietra goal. Sofia Krueger goal. PT 1-0-0.
▪ Braddock 7, Hialeah-Miami Lakes 0: Adrianna Hernandez 3 goals, 2 assists. Nicole Caldera 2 goals, assist. Diana Valdes 5 saves, shutout.
▪ Cypress Bay 8, Northeast 0: Jessica Camken 4 goals. Annette Hernandez 2 goals. Mariana Mazzocca goal. Angelica Mazzocca goal. CB 1-0.
▪ St. Thomas Aquinas 8, Coral Glades 0: Chloe O'neill 3 goals, assist. Bella Dorsey 2 goals, 3 assists. Morgan Armstrong goal. Lainey Davis goal. Tara Hamilton goal. Abigail Pangallo, Kailey Homoky shutout. STA 1-0. CG 0-1.
▪ St. Brendan 8, Hillel 0: Alexa Dusaaq 2 goals. Veronica Corral 2 goals. Barbara Silva goal. Mercedes Cordovi goal. Eli Hussein goal. Adri Diaz goal. SB 1-0.
▪ American 4, Sunset 0: Mariana Usma goal. Gabriella Cigales goal. Nicole Barrera goal, assist. Denise Mendoza shutout. AME 1-0.
▪ Westminster Christian 3, Carrollton 1: Sophia Vilar 2 goals. Emily Battle goal. Nicole Alamo assist. Maite Gutierrez assist. DEF: Sabrina Salgado, Elisa Somoza, Caitlin Teasdale, Emily Battle.
▪ Archbishop McCarthy 2, Doral Academy 0: Cassie Lawson goal, assist. Sofia Mallardi goal. Jenny Corzo, Tyra Cannady shutout. DEF: Celeste Talbot, Olivia Reese. AM 1-0.
▪ Late Thursday — Miami Springs 3, Ferguson 0: Jasmine Romay 2 goals. Katherine Inhoof goal. Grace Blatch assist. Gabrielle Cimino assist.
BOYS’ SOCCER PRESEASON
▪ American Heritage Plantation 1, Mater Lakes Academy 0: Shanyder Borgelin goal. Landon Lupo assist. Jonathan Gomes shutout. DEF: Jerry Cabrera.
▪ Coral Gables Preseason Classic — Westland Hialeah 1, Homestead 0: Oscar Rey goal. Reibys Chinea shutout.
▪ Coral Gables Preseason Classic — South Dade 1, Coral Gables 1: Julian Urrea (SD) goal. Rogelio Rodriguez (SD) assist.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
▪ Late Friday, Region Semifinal — St. Brendan d. Sunset (25-15, 22-25, 25-16, 25-22): Alexis Dow 19 kills, 6 blocks. Marcela Fernandez 10 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks, 2 aces. Camila Treptow 41 assists, 5 digs, 4 aces. Nikki Garcia 15 digs, 6 aces.
Last week’s best Broward performances
TEAM OF THE WEEK
Keshaun Clarke scored on 4-yard run with 54.5 seconds left as the Western football team shocked Miramar 7-6 to clinch runner-up in District 12-8A and its first playoff berth since 2010.
ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Nicole Decker, Calvary Christian, girls’ volleyball: Decker had 32 digs and 15 kills to lead the Eagles over rival Pine Crest in the Region 4-5A semifinals.
Jasmine Hincapie, Westminster Academy, girls’ cross-country: The freshman sensation won her second consecutive Region 4-1A title.
Nick Holm, Deerfield Beach, football: Holm’s two touchdown passes in the first half held up as the Bucks (7-1, 5-0) beat Piper 35-0 for the District 11-8A title.
Tsion Yared, Pine Crest, girls’ cross-country: Yared led a 3-5-6 finish to help the Panthers win the Region 4-2A title.
Dwayne Boyles, Flanagan, football: Boyle returned a botched snap 34 yards for a touchdown to key a tenacious Falcons defense as the Falcons beat Chaminade 20-6.
Sueil Foucha, Blanche Ely, boys’ cross-country: Foucha (16:49) finished third at the Region 4-3A championships
Valeria Pachecho, Chaminade, girls’ golf: Pacheco (143) finished third at the Class 1A state championship.
Nicholas Rischar, St. Thomas Aquinas, boys’ cross-country: Rischar led a 1-3-5-7-8 finish to help the defending Class 4A state champions win the Region 4-4A title.
Erin Silverman, Cooper City, girls’ volleyball: The senior setter had four service points, seven assists and two aces in a balanced effort to lead the Cowboys past South Broward in three sets for the District 15-8A title.
Taylor Roberts, Douglas, girls’ golf: The freshman (146) finished tied for third at the Class 3A state championship.
FABIAN LYON
LAST WEEK’S BEST PERFORMANCES IN MIAMI-DADE
TEAM OF THE WEEK
The Northwestern football team scored 19 unanswered points including 16 in the fourth quarter to rally to beat Carol City 19-14 and win the District 16-6A championship. It was the Bulls first district title since 2009.
ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Mike Rodriguez, Columbus, football: Rodriguez recorded four sacks to lead the Explorers to a 14-7 win over Coral Gables that secured the District 14-8A title.
Wendell Morrison, North Miami Beach, football: Morrison totaled a combined 167 yards rushing and passing to help the Chargers beat American 14-6 and claim the District 13-8A crown.
Craig Nelson, Booker T. Washington, football: Nelson ran for 168 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries to lead the Tornadoes to a 34-18 win over Edison and the District 8-4A championship.
Alexis Dow, St. Brendan, volleyball: Dow had 19 kills and six blocks to lead the Sabres to the third round of the playoffs for the first time since 1980.
Joshua Collins, Belen, boys’ cross-country: Collins ran a winning time of 15:51.20 to win the Region 4-3A championship.
Valarie Lastra, Mater Academy, girls’ cross-country: Lastra ran a time of 18:07.50 to win the Region 4-3A championship.
Jordan Shapiro, Palmetto, girls’ cross-country: Shapiro ran a time of 19:02.58 to win the Region 4-4A championship.
Julio Horrego, Mater Academy, boys’ swimming and diving: Horrego won the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke at the Region 4-3A championships.
Kyla Valls, Ransom Everglades, girls’ swimming and diving: Valls won the 100 and 200 freestyle races and helped the Raiders win the 200 and 400 freestyle relays at the District 12-1A championships.
Cole Castro, South Dade, boys’ golf: Castro shot a two-day score of 147 to finish tied for fourth place at the Class 3A state meet.
Phoebe Beber-Frankel, Ransom Everglades, girls’ golf: Beber-Frankel shot even par 144 over two days to finish tied for fifth at the Class 1A state meet.
Igar Rodriguez, Miami Christian, boys’ bowling: Rodriguez bowled a 741 high series to win the District 16 championship.
Patricia Velasco, Braddock, girls’ bowling: Velasco bowled a 551 high series to win the District 17 championship.
