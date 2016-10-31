High School Sports

October 31, 2016 6:04 PM

South Florida High School football Top 20

By Andre C. Fernandez

a1fernandez@miamiherald.com

1. AMERICAN HERITAGE (9-0): IDLE.

2. ST. THOMAS AQUINAS (6-2) AT 4. FLANAGAN (8-1), 7, FRIDAY.

Andre’s pick: St. Thomas Aquinas 20, Flanagan 3. Falcons defense is tough, but Aquinas’ depth will help it pull away.

3. NORTHWESTERN (8-1) VS. JACKSON (3-6), 7:30, FRIDAY, TRAZ.

Andre’s pick: Northwestern 38, Jackson 6. Bulls continue to impress by dominating the Soul Bowl.

5. DEERFIELD BEACH (7-1) VS. 8. CARDINAL GIBBONS (7-1), 7, FRIDAY, DEERFIELD.

Andre’s pick: Deerfield Beach 35, Cardinal Gibbons 21. The Bucks appear to have all the ingredients to make a run for a state title.

6. CAROL CITY (4-3) VS. AMERICAN (4-4), 7, THURSDAY, TRAZ.

Andre’s pick: Carol City 34, American 6. The Chiefs bounce back against their neighborhood rivals.

7. CENTRAL (6-2): IDLE.

9. BOOKER T. WASHINGTON (7-3): IDLE.

10. SOUTHRIDGE (6-2) VS. MIAMI HIGH (3-5), 7:30, FRIDAY, CURTIS.

Andre’s pick: Southridge 32, Miami High 3. The Spartans shouldn’t have too much trouble in this playoff warmup.

11. COLUMBUS (6-3): IDLE.

12. CORAL GABLES (7-1) VS. SOUTHWEST (7-1), 7, THURSDAY, TROPICAL.

Andre’s pick: Coral Gables 24, Southwest 10. A longtime rivalry goes to the Cavaliers thanks to their defense.

13. MCARTHUR (9-0) AT SOUTH PLANTATION (0-9), 7, FRIDAY.

Andre’s pick: McArthur 34, South Plantation 3. Mustangs complete a perfect regular season by sending the Paladins to a winless one.

14. BOYD ANDERSON (6-3) VS. NOVA (3-6), 7, FRIDAY.

Andre’s pick: Boyd Anderson 22, Nova 7. The Cobras hope this is a playoff tune-up.

15. DILLARD (6-2) VS. BLANCHE ELY (2-6), 7, SATURDAY, LOCKHART

Andre’s pick: Dillard 20, Ely 12. The Soul Bowl often tends to be a closely fought contest no matter the records of the teams.

16. EDISON (6-1) VS. MIAMI BEACH (2-6), 7, FRIDAY, MEMORIAL.

Andre’s pick: Edison 34, Miami Beach 7. The Red Raiders are getting ready for their first playoff appearance in 11 years.

17. WESTERN (6-2) AT SOUTH BROWARD (6-2), 7, FRIDAY.

Andre’s pick: Western 24, South Broward 21. This one won’t be easy for the playoff-bound Wildcats.

18. PALMETTO (7-1) VS. FERGUSON (3-5), 3:30, THURSDAY, TROPICAL.

Andre’s pick: Palmetto 27, Ferguson 7. The Panthers should use this as a final warmup before next week’s playoff clash with Belen.

19. MATER ACADEMY (7-1) VS. HIALEAH-MIAMI LAKES (1-6), 3:30, FRIDAY, MILANDER.

Andre’s pick: Mater Academy 42, HML 10. The Lions shouldn’t have trouble a week before a return to the postseason.

20. DORAL ACADEMY (7-1) AT FT. PIERCE WESTWOOD (2-6), 7, FRIDAY.

Andre’s pick: Doral 38, Westwood 7. The Firebirds will be ready for their first playoff appearance.

Dropped out: 13. Miramar (7-3), 18. Champagnat Catholic (8-1), 19. Piper (8-1).

Under consideration: Chaminade-Madonna (7-2), Belen (6-3), Southwest (7-1), North Miami Beach (6-2).

OTHER MIAMI-DADE GAMES

Thursday: Hialeah Gardens vs. Mourning (N. Miami), 3:30; Mourning 20-13; Coral Reef vs. Hialeah (Milander), 7; Hialeah 17-14; Keys Gate vs. Homestead (Harris), 7; Keys Gate 22-8. Friday: NMB vs. South Dade (Harris), 7:30; NMB 14-12; Braddock vs. Sunset (Tropical), 3:30; Braddock 28-14; South Miami vs. Coral Park (Tropical), 7:30; C. Park 21-7; Varela vs. Reagan (Milander), 7:30; Reagan 34-7; Belen at Monsignor Pace, 7:30; Belen 20-19; Krop at Miami Springs, 3:30; Krop 40-14; Ocala Trinity Catholic at Westminster Christian, 4; Trinity Catholic 27-20; North Miami at South Fort Myers, 7:30; SFM 28-20; Gulliver at Key West, 7; Key West 24-21; Westland Hialeah at Port Charlotte, 7; Port Charlotte 47-6; Community School of Naples vs. Somerset Charter (Southridge), 7:30; CSN 37-13; SFC consolation: St. Andrews at Ransom Everglades, 7; Ransom 17-14; FIFC championship: Highlands Christian at Palmer Trinity, 3:30; Palmer Trinity 27-21. Saturday: Norland vs. Killian (Tropical), 7; Norland 22-6; Goleman vs. Everglades Prep (Harris), 7; Goleman 35-20.

OTHER BROWARD GAMES

Thursday: SFC semifinal: Pine Crest at Benjamin, 6; Benjamin 30-24; Douglas vs. Hollywood Hills (Cooper City), 7; Douglas 34-12; John Carroll at North Broward Prep, 7; NBP 35-34. Friday: Calvary Christian at Archbishop McCarthy, 7; McCarthy 35-24; Piper at Cooper City, 7; Piper 27-17; Monarch at Hallandale, 7; Hallandale 26-12; Cypress Bay at Coral Springs, 7; Cypress Bay 27-14; Coconut Creek at Northeast, 7; Creek 16-6; Fort Lauderdale vs. Stranahan (Broward Regional Park), 7; FTL 16-13; West Broward at University School, 7; University 30-27; Everglades at Oxbridge Academy, 7; Oxbridge 42-6; ISB at Immokalee, 7; Immokalee 35-14; Somerset Academy at Boynton Beach Somerset Canyons, 4; Somerset Canyons 10-7; FIFC championship: Highlands Christian at Palmer Trinity, 3:30; Palmer Trinity 27-21. Saturday: IMG Academy at Chaminade-Madonna, 1; IMG 38-7.

Andre’s record — (Dade) Last week: 21-5; Season: 214-43; (Broward) Last week: 20-5; Season: 186-39.

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

Miami Northwestern wins district title with win over Carol City

View more video

High School Sports Schedule and Score

Play of the week


Get your videos in! Upload your best sports moves and you can win $1,000 for your school's Athletic Department.

Sports Videos