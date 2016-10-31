South Florida High School football Top 20

1. AMERICAN HERITAGE (9-0): IDLE.
2. ST. THOMAS AQUINAS (6-2) AT 4. FLANAGAN (8-1), 7, FRIDAY.
Andre’s pick: St. Thomas Aquinas 20, Flanagan 3. Falcons defense is tough, but Aquinas’ depth will help it pull away.
3. NORTHWESTERN (8-1) VS. JACKSON (3-6), 7:30, FRIDAY, TRAZ.
Andre’s pick: Northwestern 38, Jackson 6. Bulls continue to impress by dominating the Soul Bowl.
5. DEERFIELD BEACH (7-1) VS. 8. CARDINAL GIBBONS (7-1), 7, FRIDAY, DEERFIELD.
Andre’s pick: Deerfield Beach 35, Cardinal Gibbons 21. The Bucks appear to have all the ingredients to make a run for a state title.
6. CAROL CITY (4-3) VS. AMERICAN (4-4), 7, THURSDAY, TRAZ.
Andre’s pick: Carol City 34, American 6. The Chiefs bounce back against their neighborhood rivals.
7. CENTRAL (6-2): IDLE.
9. BOOKER T. WASHINGTON (7-3): IDLE.
10. SOUTHRIDGE (6-2) VS. MIAMI HIGH (3-5), 7:30, FRIDAY, CURTIS.
Andre’s pick: Southridge 32, Miami High 3. The Spartans shouldn’t have too much trouble in this playoff warmup.
11. COLUMBUS (6-3): IDLE.
12. CORAL GABLES (7-1) VS. SOUTHWEST (7-1), 7, THURSDAY, TROPICAL.
Andre’s pick: Coral Gables 24, Southwest 10. A longtime rivalry goes to the Cavaliers thanks to their defense.
13. MCARTHUR (9-0) AT SOUTH PLANTATION (0-9), 7, FRIDAY.
Andre’s pick: McArthur 34, South Plantation 3. Mustangs complete a perfect regular season by sending the Paladins to a winless one.
14. BOYD ANDERSON (6-3) VS. NOVA (3-6), 7, FRIDAY.
Andre’s pick: Boyd Anderson 22, Nova 7. The Cobras hope this is a playoff tune-up.
15. DILLARD (6-2) VS. BLANCHE ELY (2-6), 7, SATURDAY, LOCKHART
Andre’s pick: Dillard 20, Ely 12. The Soul Bowl often tends to be a closely fought contest no matter the records of the teams.
16. EDISON (6-1) VS. MIAMI BEACH (2-6), 7, FRIDAY, MEMORIAL.
Andre’s pick: Edison 34, Miami Beach 7. The Red Raiders are getting ready for their first playoff appearance in 11 years.
17. WESTERN (6-2) AT SOUTH BROWARD (6-2), 7, FRIDAY.
Andre’s pick: Western 24, South Broward 21. This one won’t be easy for the playoff-bound Wildcats.
18. PALMETTO (7-1) VS. FERGUSON (3-5), 3:30, THURSDAY, TROPICAL.
Andre’s pick: Palmetto 27, Ferguson 7. The Panthers should use this as a final warmup before next week’s playoff clash with Belen.
19. MATER ACADEMY (7-1) VS. HIALEAH-MIAMI LAKES (1-6), 3:30, FRIDAY, MILANDER.
Andre’s pick: Mater Academy 42, HML 10. The Lions shouldn’t have trouble a week before a return to the postseason.
20. DORAL ACADEMY (7-1) AT FT. PIERCE WESTWOOD (2-6), 7, FRIDAY.
Andre’s pick: Doral 38, Westwood 7. The Firebirds will be ready for their first playoff appearance.
Dropped out: 13. Miramar (7-3), 18. Champagnat Catholic (8-1), 19. Piper (8-1).
Under consideration: Chaminade-Madonna (7-2), Belen (6-3), Southwest (7-1), North Miami Beach (6-2).
OTHER MIAMI-DADE GAMES
Thursday: Hialeah Gardens vs. Mourning (N. Miami), 3:30; Mourning 20-13; Coral Reef vs. Hialeah (Milander), 7; Hialeah 17-14; Keys Gate vs. Homestead (Harris), 7; Keys Gate 22-8. Friday: NMB vs. South Dade (Harris), 7:30; NMB 14-12; Braddock vs. Sunset (Tropical), 3:30; Braddock 28-14; South Miami vs. Coral Park (Tropical), 7:30; C. Park 21-7; Varela vs. Reagan (Milander), 7:30; Reagan 34-7; Belen at Monsignor Pace, 7:30; Belen 20-19; Krop at Miami Springs, 3:30; Krop 40-14; Ocala Trinity Catholic at Westminster Christian, 4; Trinity Catholic 27-20; North Miami at South Fort Myers, 7:30; SFM 28-20; Gulliver at Key West, 7; Key West 24-21; Westland Hialeah at Port Charlotte, 7; Port Charlotte 47-6; Community School of Naples vs. Somerset Charter (Southridge), 7:30; CSN 37-13; SFC consolation: St. Andrews at Ransom Everglades, 7; Ransom 17-14; FIFC championship: Highlands Christian at Palmer Trinity, 3:30; Palmer Trinity 27-21. Saturday: Norland vs. Killian (Tropical), 7; Norland 22-6; Goleman vs. Everglades Prep (Harris), 7; Goleman 35-20.
OTHER BROWARD GAMES
Thursday: SFC semifinal: Pine Crest at Benjamin, 6; Benjamin 30-24; Douglas vs. Hollywood Hills (Cooper City), 7; Douglas 34-12; John Carroll at North Broward Prep, 7; NBP 35-34. Friday: Calvary Christian at Archbishop McCarthy, 7; McCarthy 35-24; Piper at Cooper City, 7; Piper 27-17; Monarch at Hallandale, 7; Hallandale 26-12; Cypress Bay at Coral Springs, 7; Cypress Bay 27-14; Coconut Creek at Northeast, 7; Creek 16-6; Fort Lauderdale vs. Stranahan (Broward Regional Park), 7; FTL 16-13; West Broward at University School, 7; University 30-27; Everglades at Oxbridge Academy, 7; Oxbridge 42-6; ISB at Immokalee, 7; Immokalee 35-14; Somerset Academy at Boynton Beach Somerset Canyons, 4; Somerset Canyons 10-7; FIFC championship: Highlands Christian at Palmer Trinity, 3:30; Palmer Trinity 27-21. Saturday: IMG Academy at Chaminade-Madonna, 1; IMG 38-7.
Andre’s record — (Dade) Last week: 21-5; Season: 214-43; (Broward) Last week: 20-5; Season: 186-39.
Comments