Hincapie defends her title

The uniform changed for Jasmine Hincapie, but not the result. Hincapie, a highly touted freshman transfer from Boca Christian, defended her Region 4-1A title on Saturday as Westminster Academy’s new No. 1 runner.
Hincapie clocked 20:07 to finish comfortably ahead King’s Academy’s Mia Rodriguez (20:20) and Miami Country Day’s Lauren McGaffic (20:22) at Mills Pond Park. That the repeat title came after missing four months of training because of an injury made it that much sweeter.
“It’s been a long journey trying to get back and into training,” Hincapie said.
It was business as usual for perennial Class 1A power Westminster Christian, who used a 4-6-7 finish to edge Miami Country Day 87-89 for the girls’ team title.
No race provided more drama and fireworks than the Class 1A boys. Westminster Academy’s Saahr Edouard, who was looking to give the Lions a sweep of the individual titles, went stride for stride with Highland Christian’s Ryan Szklany in an all out sprint to the finish line in the last 50 meters. Szklany (16:52), however, prevailed over Edouard (16:53) in a photo finish.
The top six teams and top 15 individual finishers advance to the FHSAA state championships at Apalachee Regional Park on Nov. 5.
Gulliver Prep freshman sensation Natalia Varela stamped herself a state co-favorite by putting on a burst in the last half mile to win a highly anticipated Class 2A girls matchup against Melbourne Central Catholic’s Amanda Beach and Pine Crest’s Tsion, the 2014 state champion.
Varela looked that much stronger to finish in 18:23 ahead of Beach (18:26) and Yared, who toughed out a third-place finish despite suffering a cramp during the race.
Lincoln Park’s Caleb Pottorff pulled away late to beat Calvary Christian’s Danny Ferro and win the Class 2A boys’ race in 15:50.
▪ Region 4-1A, Boys’ results, Top 15 individual finishers: 1. Ryan Szklany (HC) 16:52, 2. Edouard (WA) 16:53, 3. Sastre (WA) 17:20, 4. Zaila (Mara) 17:22, 5. B. Deangulo (WA) 17:35, 6. Child (Mara) 17:37, 7. Del Valle (FC) 17:57, 8. Cravello (DC) 17:58, 9. Grinage (LWC) 17:59, 10. Pinkley (Mara) 18:01, 11. Aymonin (PJP) 18:06, 12. J. Deangulo (WA) 18:16, 13. Selimos (WA) 18:17, 14. Jeffries (Mara) 18:23, 15. Cohen (MCD) 18:24. Top six teams: 1. Westminster Academy 30, 2. Marathon 45, 3. Doctors Charter 129, 4. King's Academy 160, 5. Palmer Trinity 182, 6. Miami Country Day 188.
▪ Region 4-1A, Girls’ results, Top 15 individual finishers: 1. Jasmine Hincapie (WA) 20:07, 2. M. Rodriguez (KA) 20:20, 3. McGaffic (MCD) 20:22, 4. Strump (WC) 20:28, 5. Calder (BRC) 20:32, 6. Wells (WC) 21:01, 7. Kennedy (WC) 21:19, 8. Anderton (SFH) 21:29, 9. Rashid (FC) 21:39, 10. Richards (BRC) 21:47, 11. Antonio (SJ) 21:51, 12. Jacaty (WA) 21:51, 13. Simonson (SFH) 21:52, 14. Dunham (DC) 21:53, 15. Szklany (HC) 21:54. Top six teams: 1. Westminster Christian 87, 2. Miami Country Day 89, 3. Westminster Academy 101, 4. King’s Academy 126, 5. Boca Raton Christian 131, 6. South Florida HEAT 136.
▪ Region 4-2A, Boys’ results, Top 15 individual finishers: 1. Caleb Pottorff (LP) 15:50, 2. Ferro (CalvChr) 16:01, 3. Cacciatore (Sat) 16:05, 4. M. Jones (Titus) 16:09.37, 5. E. Kattenberg (Sat) 16:09.43, 6. T. Kattenberg (Sat) 16:14; 7. T. Smith (Rock) 16:23, 8. Shine (AM) 16:29, 9. Hirsch (Sat) 16:36, 10. Kennedy (PC) 16:44, 11. O. Allen (KW) 16:54; 12. Cabral (PC) 16:56, 13. Dickinson (Sat) 17:01, 14. Cusack (RE) 17:02, 15. Stein (PC) 17:02. Top Six teams: 1. Satellite 36, 2. Pine Crest 91, 3. Cocoa Beach 121, 4. Titusville 132, 5. Rockledge 141, 6. Calvary Christian 148.
▪ Region 4-2A, Girls’ results, Top 15 finishers: Natalia Varela (GP) 18:23, 2. Beach (Melb) 18:263. T. Yared (PC) 18:32, 4. Matysik (KW) 18:37, 5. Beleznay (PC) 18:37, 6. M. Yared (PC) 19:29, 7. Coriell (Rock) 19:37, 8. Faulhaber (PC) 19:38, 9. Vreeland (PC) 19:39, 10. Allmark (Sun) 19:56, 11. Groppel (Sat) 20:02, 12. Lawlor (SA) 20:03.34, 13. Flemming (Astr) 20:03.96, 14. M. Gonzalez (LaSalle) 20:10, 15. Rukab (Sat) 20:14. Top six teams: 1. Pine Crest 26, 2. Satellite 86, 3. Ransom Everglades 157, 4. Cardinal Gibbons 17444, 5. Saint Brendan 189, 6. Suncoast 196.
MORE CROSS-COUNTRY
▪ Region 4-3A – Belen Jesuit secured its 14th consecutive regional title at South Fork High in Stuart. Joshua Collins (15:51.20) won the individual title, and Mater Academy’s Valarie Lastra (18:07.50) secured the girls’ title.
▪ Boys’ results – Team: 1. Belen Jesuit 30; 2. Merritt Island 84; 3. Okeechobee 140; 4. Viera 143; 5. West Shore 150; 6. Boyd Anderson 166; Individuals (winner plus locals in top 15): 1. Joshua Collins (BEL) 15:51.20; 3. Foucha, Sukeil (ELY) 16:49.00; 5. Roa, Sebastian (BEL) 16:52.00; 6. Garcia, Christopher (BEL) 16:58.10; 8. Souza, Henrique (BEL) 17:00.60; 10. de la Hoz, Lucas (BEL) 17:20.20; 12. Rosado, Giovanni (Doral) 17:21.00.
▪ Girls’ results – Team: 1. Merritt Island 92; 2. Northwestern 98; 3. Mater Academy 135; Individuals (winner plus locals in top 15): 1. Lastra, Valarie (MAT) 18:07.50; 2. Fernandez, Maria (DOR) 19:08.20; 3. Mickens, Jinah (MAT) 19:41.60; 6. Moussa, Megan (TERRA) 20:44.10; 9. Calcote, Cadebra (DIL) 21:06.70; 12. Wooten, Nikyia (BA) 21:19.60; 13. Gbolade, Ayoola (NW) 21:21.70; 14. Spann, Daishon (BA) 21:25.20; 15. Bryan, Jada (DIL) 21:25.20.
▪ Region 3-4A - Girls’ results – Team: 1. Vero Beach 80; 2. Wellington 83; 3. Douglas 109; Individuals (winner plus locals in top 15): 1. Pustilnik, Rylee (Spanish River) 19:05.80; 4. McConnell, Nicole (Monarch) 20:22.20; 12. Thom, Emilia (SD) 20:56.70.
▪ Boys’ results – Team: 1. Boca Raton Spanish River 60; 2. Martin County 85; 3. Palm Beach Central 129; 4. Coral Springs 130; 6. Coral Glades 180; Individuals (winner plus locals in top 15): 1. Dela Puente, Isaiah (Forest Hill) 16:20.20; 2. Flagler, Brandon (MON) 16:21.10; 6. Hoilett, Khiro (CS) 17:07.40; 9. Louigene, Isaac (CS) 17:21.60; 15. Closs, Joseph (CG) 17:36.40.
SWIMMING
▪ Boys’ Results, District 12-2A Final – 1. Gulliver Prep 508, 2. Mater Lakes 365, 3. Mast 254, 4. Key West 203, 5. Mourning 153, 6. Goleman 149, 7. St. Brendan 126, 8. Keys Gate 99, 9. Somerset Academy 81.
▪ Girls’ Results, District 12-2A Final – 1. Gulliver Prep 597, 2. Mast 290, 3. Mater Lakes 267.50, 4. Key West 233.50, 5. Mourning 151, 6. St. Brendan 137, 7. Somerset Academy 123, 8. Keys Gate 100, 9. Goleman 84.
Comments