Pacheco, P. Beber-Frankel come home with medals

Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna junior Valeria Pacheco and Ramson Everglades freshman Phoebe Beber-Frankel took home state medals at the FHSAA Class 1A girls’ golf state finals Saturday at Mission Inn and Resort.
Pacheco, who was making her first trip to the state finals, carded a two-day, 1-under-par 143, including a round of 71 on Saturday on the 5,505-yard, par-72 Las Colinas Course. She sank birdies on Nos. 6, 12 and 13 — the last two were par 5s.
“My front nine was a bit crazy,” said Pacheco, who tied for third. “I hit a lot of not-so-great shots and then on my back nine, I played a little better and made two birdies in a row on par 5s. That kind of settled me and I made pars the rest of the day.”
Beber-Frankel captured a fifth-place medal after finishing with an even-par 144 (70-74). It was her third state finals appearance.
“Coming into this tournament, I didn’t have a goal. It was just fun to be here with my teammates. But next year, I do want to do better than this year,” she said.
Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart junior Tanya Eathakotti finished tied for eighth place after carding a 3-over 147 (73-74). It was her fifth state finals appearance and her best finals score.
Beber-Frankel’s twin brother, Jake, making his third state appearance, finished tied for 10th place with a 153 (78-75) while competing in the boys’ tournament on the 6,764-yard, par-72 El Campeon Course.
“I had really good summer and some good tournaments leading up to this, so I was actually expecting a little more,” Jake said.
Also for the boys, Weston Sagemont made its first appearance at the state finals, finishing 13th with a 689 (344-345).
The Fort Lauderdale Pine Crest boys finished 14th with a 693 (333-360) and the North Broward Prep girls were 10th(353-352—705). Ransom Everglades girls were 11th with a 707 (359-348).
Lake Mary Prep won the girls state championship (285-290—575) for the third consecutive season and Lake Mary Prep sophomore Mimi Chen won the individual state championship with a 136 (70-66).
Windermere Prep won the boys state championship (309-307—616) and Circle Christian junior Eugene Hong won the state title, carding a two-day 1-under 143.
▪ Boys Top 10 Individuals: 1.Eugene Hong (CC) 70-73-143, 2. Andrew Kozan (KA) 74-73-147, 3. Eric Yu (WP) 75-73-148, 4. Bryan Wiyang (JC) 74-75 -149, T5. Alex Vogelsong (KA) 75-77-152, T5. David Morgan (SCD)77-75 -152. T5. Sam Ohno (ESJ) 78-74-152, T5. Prescott Butler (PS) 73-79 -152, T5. Garrett Barber (PS)77-75-152, T10. Jake Beber-Frankel (RE)78-75-153, T10. Nolan Jerriey (BV) 72-81-153, T10. Alan Klenor (SSE) 76-77-153. T10. Nicklas Staub (JC) 74-79-153. Top 10 Teams: 1.Windermere Prep (309-307-616), 2. Lake Mary Prep (319-304-623), 3. Saint Stephen's Episcopal (318-307-625), T4. Circle Christian (311-324-635), T4. Episcopal School of Jacksonville (323-312-635), 6. Jupiter Christian (317-325-642), 7. Clearwater Central Catholic (324-325-649), 8. Pine School (325-327-652), T9. Community School of Naples (338-328-666), T9. Maclay School (342-324-666), 13. Sagemont School (344-345-689), 14. Pine Crest (333-360-693).
▪ Girls Top 10 Individuals: 1. Mimi Chen (LMP) 70-66-136, 2. Zihuan Zhou (LMP) 68-71-139, T3. Valeria Pachecho (CMCP) 72-71-143, T3. Ariel Yu (TFA) 72-71-143, T5. Morgan Baxendale (TFA) 72-72-144, T5. Phoebe Beber-Frankel (RE)70-74-144, 7. Hannah Foster (BS)70-75-145, T8. Tanya Eathakotti (SSH)73-74-147, T8. Lilly Berry (TP)73-74-147, T10. Latanna Stone (CC) 71-77-148, T10. Ashley Zagers (CC) 74-74—148. Top 10 Teams: 1.Lake Mary Prep (285-290-575), 2. The First Academy (290-296-586), 3. The Benjamin School (314-305-619), 4. Circle Christian 315-309-624, 5. Oxbridge Academy 338-324-662, 6. Providence 340-331-671, 7. Cambridge Christian 333-346-679, 8. Bolles 345-341-686, 9. Pensacola Catholic (359-340-699), 10. North Broward Prep (353-352-705), 11. Ransom Everglades (359-348-707).
