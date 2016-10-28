Ransom golfer Beber-Frankel tied for second

The wind didn’t bother Phoebe Beber-Frankel.
The Ransom Everglades freshman carded a 2-under-par 70 during the first round of the Class 1A girls’ golf state finals and is locked in a three-way tie for second place.
Lake Mary Prep junior Zihuan Zhou holds the lead after finishing 4-under playing on the 5,505-yard Las Colinas Course at Mission Inn and Resort in Howey-In-The-Hills on Friday.
Beber-Frankel is making her third appearance at the state finals. She made the journey as a sixth- and seventh-grader but didn’t qualify with her team last season. She was in the last group to tee off in the first round when a sudden-and-steady surge of wind began to play havoc on both the girls’ and boys’ courses.
But as the wind stirred, Beber-Frankel eagled at the turn on No. 10 and added three more birdies on the back end.
“After the front nine, I was 2-over, so I didn’t think I would get anywhere near 70,” Beber-Frankel said. “I wouldn’t say the wind helped, but with wind, I ended up playing better. I progressively got better and kept going.”
Her twin brother, Ransom Everglades freshman Jake Beber-Frankel, is making his third consecutive trip to the state finals and is looking for his first medal. He carded a 6-over 78 on the 6,674-yard El Campeon Course and is tied for 17th place.
Winter Park Circle Christian School junior Eugene Hong carded a 2-under 70 to the lead the boys’ tournament.
North Broward’s girls finished the day in ninth place with a 353 total, led by Hannah Leiner — making her fourth trip to the state — with a 3-over 75.
Pine Crest’s boys, led by sophomore Dominic Carrera with a 5-over 77, is in ninth place at 333.
Lake Mary Prep is holding the top spot in the girls’ standings with a 285 total. Ransom Everglades is tied for 12th at 359. Windermere Prep leads the boys’ standings at 309.
▪ Girls’ Results – Top 10 Individuals: 1. Zhuan Zhou (LMP) 68, T2. Phoebe Beber-Frankel (RE) 70, T2. Mimi Chen (LMP) 70, T2. Hannah Foster (BEN) 70, 5. Latanna Stone (CC) 71, T6. Valeria Pachecho (CM) 72, T6. Morgan Baxendale (TFA) 72, T6. Anel Yu (TFA) 72, T9. Andie Shukow (SA) 73, T9. Tanya Eathakotti 73, Y9. Shihan Zhou (LMP) 73, T9. Kelsey Zeng (TFA) 73, T9. Lily Berry (TP), T9. Brittany Shinn (CS) 73. Top 10 Teams: 1. Lake Mary Prep 285, 2. The First Academy 290, 3. Benjamin School 314, 4. Circle Christian 315, 5. Cambridge School 333, 6. Oxbridge Academy 338, 7. Providence School 340, 8. Bolles School 345, 9. North Broward Prep 353, 10. Tampa Prep 354, T12. Ramson Everglades 359.
▪ Boys’ Results – Top 10 Individuals: 1. Eugene Hong (CC) 70, 2. Nolan Jerriey (BV) 72, 3. Prescott Butler (PS) 73, 4. Andrew Kozan (KA) 74, T4. Bryan Wiyang (JC) 74, T4. Nicklas Staub (JC) 74, T7. Alex Vogelsong (KA) 75, T7. Thomas Salanito (CCC) 75, T7. Eric Yu (WP) 75, 10. Alan Klenor (SSE) 76, T17. Jake Beber-Frankel (RE) 78. Top 10 Teams: Windermere Prep 309, 2. Circle Christian 311, 3. Jupiter Chrisitan 317, 4. St. Stephen’s Episcopal 318, 5. Lake Mary Prep 319, 6. Episcopal School of Jacksonville 323, 7. Clearwater Catholic Central 324, 8. The Pine School 325, 9. Pine Crest 333, 10. Community School of Naples 338
FOOTBALL
▪ Mater Academy 52, Sunset 0: The Lions (8-1, 8-0 in District 16-7A) remained unbeaten in October as they outscored their opponents 167-6. Mater Academy Lions beat division foe the Sunset Knights and remain undefeated in the month of October.
Mater was led by its defense which recorded its fourth shutout of the season by forcing three turnovers. Offensively, the Lions were led by senior wide receiver Lio'undre Gallimore who caught a pair of touchdowns.
“We’re trying to stay focused until the playoffs start,” Gallimore said.
RUSSELL QUINOA
▪ Belen Jesuit 28, Coral Reef 7: Javi Hernandez ran for 114 yards and a touchdown, Pedro Garcia ran for 93 yards and a score, while Don Chaney scored twice to lead the Wolverines (6-3). Belen, which saw junior Gabriel Aparicio block his sixth kick of the season, won District 15-8A with a 5-0 record.
▪ Cypress Bay 48, Everglades 7: The visiting Lightning scored 21 points in the second quarter to open up what had been a close game. Daniel Montoya (201 yards rushing) opened the scoring on a 27-yard run, then added scoring runs of 2- and 16-yards later on. Marlon Serbin also scored twice.
▪ Friday’s scores: Western 7, Miramar 6; American Heritage 40, Hallandale 6; St. Thomas Aquinas 49, Blanche Ely 0; Calvary Christian 31, North Broward 14; Melbourne Central Catholic 27, Champagnat Catholic 10; Coral Springs Charter 23, Pompano Beach 7; Mater 52, Sunset 0; Belen Jesuit 28, Coral Reef 7; Miami Springs 53, Westland Hialeah 0; Gulliver 38, HML 15; Deerfield Beach 34, Piper 0; North Miami 24, Dr. Krop 21; Coral Glades 33, Westminster Academy 27; Dillard 17, Boynton Beach 8; Archbishop McCarthy 39, Key West 0.
▪ Thursday’s scores: Booker T. Washington 34, Edison 18; Doral 56, South Miami 14; North Miami Beach 14, American 6; Columbus 14, Coral Gables 7; Hialeah 32, Hialeah Gardens 6; Pace 16, Keys Gate 6; West Broward 67, Cooper City 42; Flanagan 20, Chaminade-Madonna 6; NPB Benjamin 35, Ransom 13; South Broward 28, Hollywood Hills 7; Plantation 18, South Plantation 16; Palmer Trinity 28, Hilel 6.
▪ Saturday’s games: Braddock vs. Southwest (Tropical), 11 a.m.; Northwestern vs. Carol City (Traz), 7.
Late Thursday Summary
COLUMBUS 14,
CORAL GABLES 7
CG
COL
First downs
8
6
Rushes-yards
38-53
32-67
Passing yards
4
14
Passes
5-13-1
2-8-1
Punts
3-32
5-27
Fumbles-lost
3-2
4-2
Penalties-yards
9-75
5-45
Field goals-att
0-1
0-2
CG
0
0
7
0--7
COL
7
7
0
0--14
SCORING SUMMARY
COL-W. Davis 14 pass from Ma. Rodriguez (Contreras kick)
COL-Jobe 55 interception return (Contreras kick)
CG-Felton 60 interception return (Riella kick)
Individual Statistics
Rushing (att-yds) -- CGab: Munroe 7-(-10), Ford 5-3, Romer 7-6, Thompkins 9-18, Galuppo 10-36. CBS: Parrish 4-2, Rodriguez 12-5, Gomez 8-23, Davis Jr. 8-37.
Passing (comp-att-int, yds)-- CGab: Galuppo 4-10-1, 1, Munroe 1-3-0, 3. CBS: Rodriguez 2-8-1, 14.
Receiving (rec-yds-TD) -- CGab: Ford 1-(-5), Mora 1-3, Romer 3-6. CBS: Parrish 1-(-1), Davis 1-14.
GIRLS’ REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL
▪ Class 9A semifinal — Ferguson d. Coral Reef 21-25, 25-17, 25-4, 25-19: After dropping the first set, Ferguson rebounded and took control in the third set by running out to a 10-0 lead.
“That was a really great team on the other side,” said coach Greg Shanower, “but we are really resilient and we kept fighting. We are happy to come away with a win.”
The Falcons were led by Alex Gonzalez, who had a team high 21 kills.
RUSSELL QUINOA
▪ Class 5A semifinal — Westminster Christian d. Gulliver 25-10, 25-18, 25-20: Led by an arsenal of seniors, Westminster Christian will face Calvary Christian in the 4-5A final.
“We came out with a lot of energy, we think we worked hard, and that’s how we were able to execute a game plan that would work.” Warriors’ coach Julie Doan Kurenuma said. “I would say what we learned is that our girls are tough, mentally. We work real hard and we are focused on winning in the next round.”
Priscilla Hernandez had 16 kills and 14 digs; Ingrid Savola had 14 assists; Nikkia Benitez had 11 kills and 11 digs.
LUIS GONZALEZ
▪ Class 5A semifinal — Calvary Christian d. Pine Crest 16-25, 22-25, 25-20, 25-23, 15-10: Nicole Decker 32 digs, 15 kills; Jessie Underwood 38 assists, 20 digs, 10 points; Marielle Diaz 20 digs, 11 points. CalC 19-4.
▪ Class 8A semifinal — St. Thomas Aquinas d. West Boca 25-21, 25-10, 25-20: Brook Bauer 13 kills, 12 digs, 13 points; Emma Dixon 9 kills. STA 27-2.
▪ Class 8A semifinal — Mourning d. Reagan 25-21, 25-16, 25-20: Karla Schaefer 22 kills, 10 assists; Camila Rubinovich 8 kills, 15 digs; Milana Datieva 11 kills, 19 digs.
▪ Class 7A semifinal — St Brendan d. Miami Sunset 25-15, 22-25, 25-16, 25-22: Alexis Dow 19 kills, 6 blocks; Marcela Fernandez 10 kill; Camila Treptow 41 assists, 5 digs; Nikki Garcia 15 digs, 6 aces.
CROSS-COUNTRY
A freshman won the Region 4-4A girls’ individual championship, but not the same one who has been dominant most of this season.
Palmetto’s Jordan Shapiro ran a time of 19:02.58 to run past Southridge freshman Rahyah Andressohn and the rest of the field Thursday evening at Larry and Penny Thompson Park.
Andressohn, who has won numerous meet championships this year, was the runner-up after finishing with a time of 19:10.24.
Ferguson’s girls secured the team title with 44 points as they finished ahead of runner-up Lourdes (59) and St. Thomas Aquinas (91).
The Aquinas boys’ dominated their division by finishing with a score of 26 that was comfortably ahead of runner-up Braddock’s 101. Junior Nicholas Rischar picked up another major championship with a winning time of 16:14.89.
▪ Boys’ results - Team: 1. St. Thomas Aquinas 26; 2. Braddock 101; 3. Ferguson 102; 4. Coral Gables 131; 5. Columbus 146; 6. Coral Reef 159; Individuals: 1. Nicholas Rischar (STA) 16:14.89; 2. Guillermo Rojas (Fer) 16:20.78; 3. Hunter Dobbs (CR) 16:27.26; 4. Pierce Statham (STA) 16:41.11; 5. Cavan Wilson (CG) 16:44.53; 6. Sean Breslin (STA) 16:49.61; 7. Antonio Martinez (STA) 16:50.34; 8. Christian Vitagliano (STA) 16:51.50; 9. John Woodman (Kil) 16:52.86; 10. Jamir Ferguson (Amer) 16:54.74; 11. Charlie Eaton (WB) 16:55.96; 12. Eliseo Torres (Brad) 16:56.68; 13. Alec Cuevas (Col) 17:02.32; 14. Aidan Breslin (STA) 17:03.72; 15. Deiondre Williams (Home) 17:22.17.
▪ Girls’ results - Team: 1. Ferguson 44; 2. Lourdes 59; 3. St. Thomas Aquinas 91; 4. Southridge 100; 5. Palmetto 125; 6. Coral Reef 160; Individuals: 1. Jordan Shapiro (Pal) 19:02.58; 2. Rahyah Andressohn (SR) 19:10.24; 3. Lisa Adjouadi (Ferg) 19:38.28; 4. Bridget Alex (STA) 19:46.15; 5. Jazmyn Martinez (Ferg) 19:51.45; 6. Ayjah Silemon (SR) 19:54.03; 7. Bianca Banato (Ferg) 19:57.87; 8. Rebecca Bergnes (LLour) 19:58.62; 9. Kaylee Alfaro (Ferg) 19:58.88; 10. Jeannie Estevez (LLour) 20:12.40; 11. Daesha Rogers (NM) 20:28.55; 12. Sabina Ortiz (Pal) 20:29.33; 13. Sabrina Quijano (LLour) 20:31.48; 14; 14. Isabelle Areces (LLour) 20:35.82; 15. Diamond Griffin (SR) 20:37.54.
Comments