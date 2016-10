Carol City smothered Central's running game and shot down the Rockets with big plays in the air in a 34-7 upset of nationally-ranked Central. Nay'quan Wright ran for 132 yards, two touchdowns and his 61-yard catch-and-run completion to Kevaughn Dingle set up the first touchdown. Marlon Smith completed 10 of 16 for 188 yards and three touchdowns at Traz Powell Stadium.