Ferguson and Westminster Christian advance in regionals

▪ Class 9A semifinal — Ferguson d. Coral Reef 21-25, 25-17, 25-4, 25-19: After dropping the first set, Ferguson rebounded and took control in the third set by running out to a 10-0 lead.
“That was a really great team on the other side,” coach Greg Shanower said, “but we are really resilient, and we kept fighting. We are happy to come away with a win.”
The Falcons were led by Alex Gonzalez, who had a team high 21 kills.
RUSSELL QUINOA
▪ Class 5A semifinal — Westminster Christian d. Gulliver 25-10, 25-18, 25-20: Led by an arsenal of seniors, Westminster Christian will face Calvary Christian in the 4-5A final.
“We came out with a lot of energy, we think we worked hard, and that’s how we were able to execute a game plan that would work.” Warriors coach Julie Doan Kurenuma said. “I would say what we learned is that our girls are tough, mentally. We work real hard and we are focused on winning in the next round.”
Priscilla Hernandez had 16 kills and 14 digs; Ingrid Savola had 14 assists; Nikkia Benitez had 11 kills and 11 digs.
LUIS GONZALEZ
▪ Class 5A semifinal — Calvary Christian d. Pine Crest 16-25, 22-25, 25-20, 25-23, 15-10: Nicole Decker 32 digs, 15 kills; Jessie Underwood 38 assists, 20 digs, 10 points; Marielle Diaz 20 digs, 11 points. CalC 19-4.
▪ Class 8A semifinal — St. Thomas Aquinas d. West Boca 25-21, 25-10, 25-20: Brook Bauer 13 kills, 12 digs, 13 points; Emma Dixon 9 kills. STA 27-2.
▪ Class 8A semifinal — Mourning d. Reagan 25-21, 25-16, 25-20: Karla Schaefer 22 kills, 10 assists; Camila Rubinovich 8 kills, 15 digs; Milana Datieva 11 kills, 19 digs.
▪ Class 7A semifinal — St Brendan d. Miami Sunset 25-15, 22-25, 25-16, 25-22: Alexis Dow 19 kills, 6 blocks; Marcela Fernandez 10 kill; Camila Treptow 41 assists, 5 digs; Nikki Garcia 15 digs, 6 aces.
