Springs snaps losing streak

Sophomore quarterback Jacoby Clark completed all four of his pass attempts for 67 yards and two touchdowns as the host Golden Hawks snapped a four-game losing streak with a lopsided 53-0 win in the District 16-7A finale for both teams.
Daekwon Smith and Bryan Posada led the way for Springs (3-6, 3-5) on the ground with 57 and 54 yards, respectively, and Andre Pacheco had a pair of fumble recoveries, taking one back 50 yards for a score.
Westland, which has scored just 12 points all season, continued its long losing streak.
The Wildcats (0-9, 0-8) have lost 33 consecutive games dating to their previous win in 2013.
