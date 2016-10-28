Pioneers make stand

North Miami forced a four-and-out after Krop's Dejuan Riley intercepted a pass late in the fourth quarter, and the Pioneers held on to win, 24-21, at North Miami Stadium.
Krop's Matt Bethel scrambled 29 yards for a touchdown with just over 4:00 left, but the Lightning (4-5, 2-3 8A-13) could not get the go-ahead score.
North Miami's Andy Pierre-Antoine had a 75-yard reception in the second quarter to give the Pioneers (5-3, 3-2) a 12-7 lead. North Miami blocked a punt on the following possession, setting up Jacquez Stuart's 1-yard touchdown run.
Krop's Lawrence Papillon ran for 110 yards and a touchdown in the first half. His 20-yard run opened the scoring in the first quarter.
Papillon rushed for 143 yards and a touchdown. Stuart had 112 yards and two touchdowns.
