McCullough paces Stings

An offensive burst late in the second quarter helped the Miami High Stingarees spoil Miami Beach’s homecoming on Friday night at Memorial Stadium.
Stingarees quarterback Deshondre McCullough led the way, scoring four touchdowns -- two passing and two rushing, all in the first half -- in the winning effort.
“We want to finish this season strong and play for pride and that’s how we played tonight,” Miami High Head Coach Ivan Rosales said.
Miami High scored first and marched down to the Miami Beach 1-yard line late in the first quarter looking to extend their lead. But a hard snap was fumbled into the end zone and recovered by Miami Beach.
The Hi-Tides made the Stingarees pay the price, with quarterback Eddie Brill connecting with Trevon Jackson on an 80-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the ensuing drive to give Miami Beach a 7-6 lead.
On the next drive, Miami High receiver Travon Shannon, also on the Stingarees basketball team, made a highlight-reel worthy one-handed catch in the end zone for a 19-yard score in the waning seconds of the first quarter.
“He showed his basketball skills on that play,” Rosales said. “It was like he was going up to grab a big rebound.”
Although a blocked punt return for a touchdown in the second quarter helped the Hi-Tides retake the lead with 8:58 left in the second quarter, the Miami Beach offense struggled for the rest of the first half.
The Stingarees took advantage, scoring twice in the final two minutes of the half to take a 27-14 lead at halftime.
Stingarees running back Willie Stewart rushed for touchdown in the third quarter to help put the game out of reach for the Hi-Tides.
Brill connected again with Jackson, who finished the game with a game-high 132 receiving yards and two touchdown passes on four receptions, for a 19-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, but it was too little too late for the Hi-Tides.
