South Dade’s defense dominates

The South Dade defense shutdown Homestead by forcing seven sacks, a fumble and an interception that was returned for a touchdown Friday night at Harris Field. With the victory, South Dade will retain the Centennial Cup for the fourth year running since it was introduced in 2013.
The Buccaneers (3-5, 2-2) defense dominated the first half with five sacks, a fumble recovery and an interception return for an 88-yard touchdown by Woobendy Guerrier. The Broncos (1-7, 0-4) had four first downs, but all were converted due to penalties on South Dade. Homestead didn't convert a first down until the fourth quarter.
Marquan Stewart led South Dade early as he rushed for a five-yard touchdown and a pair of two-point conversions. Darnell Durham scored on a 17-yard pass from Kane Vandemark late in the first quarter.
"It was a great game and we worked hard as a team," Stewart said. "The defense works hard every game and we run off what they do."
Woobendy Guerrier scored on an impressive 88-yard interception return in the second quarter to put the Buccaneers up 22-0 at halftime.
"I saw them in five wide, so I played the deepest receiver, the ball came out at the last minutue and I did what I had to do," Guerrier said.
Vandermark led South Dade with 122 passing yards, 16 rushing yards on two carries and a touchdown.
South Dade entered the game with a chance to make the playoffs with a Killian win over Palmetto to force a three way tiebreaker, but the Cougars fell in overtime.
