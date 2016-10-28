American Heritage gets its revenge in rout of Hallandale

American Heritage got its revenge for last year’s postseason loss to Hallandale during a 33-point second quarter as the visiting Patriots rolled to a 40-6 victory and the District 16-5A title.
The Patriots (9-0, 7-0 16-5A) claimed the title and savored a win against a team that kept them from trying to three-peat as state champions.
“It means a lot,” said Brandon Mincey, who scored on a 15-yard interception in the second period. “We worked hard in practice all week, so I feel like we were ready for this. We came in strong since they beat us last year. We came in with a chip on our shoulder.”
Jordan Johnson had 63 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Jason Brown completed 8-of-14 passes for 103 yards and a score. Brown ran for 87 yards on six carries. Patrick Surtain Jr. had an interception and a 58-yard punt return for a score in the victory. Abraham Alce had another rushing score, while Laress Nelson snatched a 22-yard touchdown catch.
Hallandale quarterback Legend Moore was knocked out of the game on the third play with an ankle injury, forcing the Chargers to employ a third-string gunslinger. Anthony Schwartz also had an interception in the victory. Andrew Henly had the Chargers’ lone touchdown on a seven-yard fourth-quarter sprint.
The Patriots have a week off before competing in the region 4-5A quarterfinal. The Chargers (3-6, 3-2) host Monarch at 7 p.m. Nov. 4.
