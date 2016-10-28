Aquinas rumbles to another big win, shuts out Ely 49-0

St. Thomas Aquinas scored five touchdowns in the opening half and didn’t look back in a 49-0 victory over visiting Blanche Ely on Friday night.
The Raiders (6-2) got things started two plays in when Michael Epstein scored on a 49-yard run. Epstein ended with four carries and a team-high 81 yards.
Special teams and defense both stepped up for Aquinas as the Raiders bounced back after missing a long field goal by blocking a punt and senior Myles Wright taking it home.
Asante Samuel Jr. picked up the ensuing pass that started the drive for Ely (2-6) and returned it for a 28-yard touchdown. The second half was played with a running clock.
Aquinas finished the game with seven different players reaching the end zone — five being honored on senior night. The Raiders used three different quarterbacks, two of whom threw touchdown passes. Three different running backs and two receivers made their way into the end zone.
“I have said since the beginning of the season, our main strength is being blessed with a substantial amount of depth and talent,” Aquinas coach Roger Harriott said.
Ely could not get anything going all game long. Sophomore quarterback James Wallace completed six passes for 18 yards with an interception. The Tigers’ run game was led by Willie Johnson’s seven runs for 27 yards.
“The win gives us confidence,” Harriott said. “We executed at a high level, we are at a good place, all of our coaches are doing a great job, our objectives are coming true and we are executing.”
