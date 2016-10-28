Miami Springs ends slide as Westland Hialeah now winless in past 33 games

2:07 Mayoral candidate Raquel Regalado files suit against Mayor Gimenez Pause

0:57 Miami-Dade County prints ballots ahead of Nov. 8 election

2:18 Florida Panthers lose 3-2 in Toronto

1:07 Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson, stars turn out for "Ballers" premiere

1:08 Cellphone video shows caretaker lying in the street before being shot by police

1:29 Car hits church during Sunday service

1:26 Miami says goodbye to Jose Fernandez

1:50 Endangered eastern black rhino born in Iowa zoo

1:20 Solar amendments explained