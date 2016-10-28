Miami Springs ends slide as Westland Hialeah now winless in past 33 games

Sophomore quarterback Jacoby Clark completed all four of his pass attempts for 67 yards and two touchdowns as host Miami Springs snapped a four-game losing streak by extending Westland Hialeah’s long slide with a 53-0 win.
Daekwon Smith and Bryan Posada led the way for Springs (3-6, 3-5 in District 16-7A play) on the ground with 57 and 54 yards, respectively while Andre Pacheco had a pair of fumble recoveries, taking one back 50 yards for a score.
Westland, which has scored just 12 points all season, continued its long losing streak.
The Wildcats (0-9, 0-8) have lost 33 consecutive games dating to their previous win in 2013.
