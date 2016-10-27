Golding heads to state as triple winner

Kathleen Golding, a sophomore from Cooper City High, punched her ticket to the Class 4A State Swimming and Diving Championships on Thursday as a triple winner.
The Cypress Bay boys’ and girls’ teams successfully defended their Region 4-3A titles. The boys finished with 364.50, while Miami Beach was second with 199.50. The Cypress Bay girls won with 519 points, well ahead of second place Coral Reef (248).
“The reason we actually won was the numbers,” Cypress Bay coach John Spire said. “We had four swimmers in almost every event. That makes a big difference when you swim against great teams.”
But it was Golding who was among the top swimmers on the night winning individual events at the Boca Raton High Aquatic Center in the 200 Individual Medley (2:04.47) and the 100 Butterfly (56.50) to qualify for state finals at the Sailfish Splashpark Aquatic Athletics Center in Stuart on Nov. 5. She was also the second leg of the 200 Medley Relay (1:52.26) winning team.
Top two individual winners in each event on Thursday were automatic qualifiers for the state meet. Only team winners in relay events advanced.
Region 4-4A
Boys’ team scores (Top 10)
1. Cypress Bay 364.50; 2. Miami Beach 199.50; 3. Columbus 188; 4. Ferguson 185; 5. Palmetto 168; 6. Hialeah Gardens 164. 7. Cooper City 133.50; 8. South Dade 108; 9. Southwest Miami 108; 10. Braddock 81.50
Individual results
200 Medley Relay: 1. Ferguson (Velasquaez-Lave, Larurique, Cuellar, Cardozo) 1:41.63; 200 Freestyle: 1. Rodriguez (Columbus) 1:44.27; 2. Machado (Cypress Bay) 1:44.34; 200 Individual Medley: 1. Vives (Columbus) 1:53.37; 2. Larurique (Ferguson) 1:55.52; 50 freestyle: 1. Lubian (Varela) 21.99; 2. Veit (Cypress Bay) 22:15; 100 Butterfly: 1. Malone (Palmetto) 52.48; 2. Machado (Cypress Bay) 52.81; 100 Freestyle: 1. Garcia (Miami Beach) 48.03; 2. Navarrete (Cypress Bay) 48.98; 500 Freestyle: 1. Rodriguez (Columbus) 4:41.30; 2. Vargas (SW Miami) 4:43.68; 200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Cypress Bay (Navarrete, Manrique, Vivas, Veit) 1:28.71; 100 Backstroke: 1. Lubian (Varela) 52.80; 2. Torres (Braddock) 53.50; 100 Breaststroke: 1. Larurique (Ferguson) 58.98; 2. Vives (Columbus) 58.98; 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Cypress Bay (Navarrete, Diaz, Machado, Veit)) 3:13.48; Diving: 1. Rene (Flanagan) 387.90.
Girls’ team scores (Top 10)
1. Cypress Bay 519; 2. Coral Reef 248; 3. Cooper City 218; 4. West Broward 178; 5. Western 174; 6. Hialeah Gardens 148; 7. Palmetto 134; 8. Miami Beach 119; 9. Coral Gables 83; 10. Hialeah 63.
Individual results
200 Medley Relay: 1. Cooper City (Capalbo, Golding, Testa, Bernal) 1:52.26; 200 freestyle: 1. Pelaez (Cypress Bay) 1:56.54; 2. Serrao (Cypress Bay) 1:58.13; 200 Individual Medley: 1. Golding (Cooper City) 2:04.47; 2. Bedard-Khalid (Coral Reef) 2:11.49; 50 Freestyle: 1. Williams (Western) 24.25; 2. Banks (Cypress Bay) 24.35; 100 Butterfly: 1. Golding (Cooper City) 56.50; 2. Bedard-Khalid (Coral Reef) 58.07; 100 Freestyle: 1. Capalbo (Cooper City) 52.67; 2. Pelaez (Cypress Bay) 54.08; 500 Freestyle: 1. Starman (Coral Reef) 5:10.55; 2. Serreo (Cypress Bay) 5:15.40; 200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Cypress Bay (Pelaez, Banks, Koch, Tovilla) 1:41.42; 100 Backstroke: 1. Roque (Ferguson) 1:00.97; 2. Koch (Cypress Bay) 1:02.15; 100 Breaststroke: 1. Jennifer Rodriguez (Hialeah Gardens) 1:07.81; 2. Jessica Rodriguez (Hialeah Gardens) 1:08.42; 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Cypress Bay (Pelaez, Serrao, Banks, Tovilla) 3:39.09; Diving: 1. Gross (Western) 390.45; 2. Fernandes (Cypress Bay) 386.60.
District 11-1A Final, Boys’ Results — 1. Pine Crest 423, 2. University School 272, 3. Westminster Academy 264, 4. Calvary Christian 260, 5. South Florida HEAT 197, 6. Chaminade-Madonna 165, 7. Posnack 136, 8. North Broward Prep 107, 9. Sagemont 105, 10. Westlake Preparatory 76, 11. Coral Springs Christian 26.
District 11-1A Final, Girls’ Results — 1. Pine Crest 613, 2. South Florida HEAT 354. 50, 3. Calvary Christian 245, 4. University School 232. 50, 5. Westminster Academy 216, 6. North Broward Prep 116, 7. Sagemont 106, 8. Posnack 64, 9. Chaminade-Madonna 54, 10. Coral Springs Christian 4.
