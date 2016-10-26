Douglas freshman Roberts finishes tied for third at FHSAA girls’ golf state finals

Taylor Roberts couldn’t dominate the field two days in a row, but she finished strong enough to win a state medal.
The Marjory Stoneman Douglas freshman carded a two-day 146 to tie for third place after shooting a round of 76 on Wednesday at the FHSAA Class 3A Girls’ Golf State Finals in Howey-In-The-Hills.
“I am just proud of the way I finished,” Roberts said. “I just grinded my way through. I didn’t hit the ball as well as I wanted, and I just over-clubbed a couple of holes.”
Playing the 5,505-yard, par-72 Las Colinas Course at Mission Inn and Resort, Roberts sank three birdies — one on the front nine and two on the back — to land her medal.
“My worst was the eighth, I hooked a pitching wedge,” Roberts said. “But my best was 13. I had a putt for eagle and just missed it.”
Douglas finished in sixth place with a 660. Lake Mary won the state title with a 614 (306-308).
“We were disappointed that we didn’t move up a little bit [Wednesday] but we started out at fourth [Tuesday],” Douglas coach Gus Turner said. “Last year we were 14th place and now we are sixth and we have no seniors on the squad.”
The Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas boys (324-307—631) finished tied for fourth place with Christopher Columbus Catholic (321-310 ), playing on the El Campeon Course. It was the best finish for Columbus since its 2002 state championship season, and St. Thomas improved by 17 strokes from the first round. Tampa Plant won the boys state championship with a 606 (301-305).
“We started out 5-under after seven holes and I think the kids got into their zone. We have a young team and hopefully we can bring home the title for the first time,” St. Thomas Aquinas coach Tony Vento said.
South Dade senior Cole Castro finished fourth, carding a 147 (74-73). It was the best finish by a Miami-Dade County golfer since 2002.
Additionally, for the boys, Miami Palmetto finished 16th with a 764 (387-377) and Cypress Bay senior Kyle Anders finished 53rd (78-85—163).
The Cypress Bay girls were ninth (346-354—700) and Miami Palmetto finished 15th (395-355—750).
Lake Nona sophomore Erika Smith won the girls’ state championship, carding a 1-under 143 (72-71). It was her second trip to the state finals.
Jacksonville Mandarin’s Brandon Mancheno won the boys’ individual state title, carding a 3-under 141 (70-71). The senior was making his third trip to the state finals. He finished fifth last year.
“I played really well on the back nine [Tuesday] and that gave me a one-shot lead going into [Wednesday] and that made me feel pretty comfortable,” Mancheno said.
GIRLS — Team Standings: 1. Lake Mary (306, 308 - 614), 2. West Orange (314, 311 - 625), 3. Gainesville Buchholz (310, 328 - 638), 4. Lake Nona (325, 316 - 641), 5. Niceville (325, 325 – 650), 6. Stoneman Douglas (320, 340 -660) Taylor Roberts 70,76 – 146, Amanda Okulanis 76, 82 – 158, Natalie Toops 87, 94 -151, Makayal Chau 87, 90 - 177, Blythe Schuller 93, 92 - 185; 7. Viera (333, 331 - 664), 8. Bradenton Lakewood Ranch (348, 338 - 686), 9. Cypress Bay (346, 354 – 700) Andrea Presilla 76, 80 - 150, Britney Buckley 83, 85 – 168, Gabrielle Soares 88,93 – 181, Emma Ludwig 99, 98- 197, Jolie Sonkin 104, 96 – 200, T10. Gulf Coast (351, 351- 702), T10. Jupiter (354, 348 – 702). Also: 15. Miami Palmetto (395, 355 - 750) Alexa Rivas 76, 76 – 152, Sofia Guiasola 98, 95 – 193, Katie Burge 110, 89 – 199, Hannah Burge 111, 95 – 208.
Top 10 Individuals: 1. Erika Smith (LN) 72, 71- 143, 2. Mindy Herrick (GB) 72, 73- 145, T3. Taylor Roberts (SD) 70, 76 – 146, T3. Loren Perez (BT) 76, 70 – 146, T5. Alyssa Lamoureux (SEM) 73, 74-146, T5. Lauren Miller (NV) 75, 72 – 147, T7. Maria Loza (WO) 75, 73 – 148, T7. Gabriella Tomeo (BM) 73, 75- 148, 9. Amelia Root (AC) 77, 72- 149, T10. Jenny Kim (LM) 72, 79 – 151, T10. Mary Kate Hiller (VB) 74, 77 – 151, T10. Taylor Dedman (TP) 79, 72-151.
BOYS — Team Standings: 1. Tampa Plant (301, 305 - 606), 2. Vero Beach (315, 308- 623), 3. Lake Mary (326, 303 – 629), T4. Christopher Columbus Catholic (321, 310 - 631) Roberto Nieves 76, 74 – 150, Jake Moscoso 80, 74 – 154, Robert De Paz 82, 84 – 166, Sharif Amastha 83,82 – 165, Joel Garcia-Lee 85, 80 – 165, T4. St. Thomas Aquinas (324, 307 – 631) Brett Roberts 79, 73 – 152, Alex Martell 79,81 – 160, Donald Francay 81,79 - 160 James Greco 85, 82 – 167, Joe Lewis 96, 74- 170, 6. Bartram Trail (327, 313 – 640), T7. Lawton Chiles (323, 318 – 641), T7. Winter Park (318, 323 - 641) ), 9. Gulf Coast (322, 312 -- 643), 10. West Orange (313, 331 - 644). Also: 16. Miami Palmetto (387, 377-764) Jordan Laklak 80,80-160, Justin Rabin 93, 85-178, Jason Bouchard 97,97-194, Colson Pelletier 117, 115 – 232, Logan Bryant NC.
Top 10 Individuals: 1. Brandon Mancheno (JM) 70, 71- 141, 2. Jackson Suber (TP) 72, 71-143, Anthony Mutillo (BR) 72, 72-144, T4. Grant Drogosch (WO) 71, 76 – 147, T4. Cole Castro (SD) 74, 73 – 147, T6. Drew Angelo (BM) 74, 74 – 148, T6. Tyler Wilkes (TG), 74, 74-148, 8. Roberto Nieves (CC) 76, 74-150, T9. Calvin Sierota (VA) 73, 78 – 151, T9. Luke Gifford (SR) 77, 74 -151.
Miami-Dade County
Swimming and diving
▪ District 12-1A: Ransom Everglades swept the team titles at its on-campus pool led by its freestyle relay teams, which both secured wins.
On the boys’ side, SLAM Academy’s Josten Medina won the 100 and 200 freestyle races, and Miami Country Day’s Kiwi Goya won the 100 butterfly and 50 freestyle. For the girls, Kyla Valls led Ransom by winning the 100 and 200 free.
La Salle’s Gaby Antonini won the 100 backstroke and 100 fly.
Team scores - BOYS: 1. Ransom Everglades 529; 2. Miami Country Day 369.5; 3. Riviera Prep 243; 4. Coral Shores 188.5; 5. Westminster Christian 153; 6. Cutler Bay 109.
GIRLS: 1. Ransom Everglades 393; 2. Westminster Christian 273; 3. Miami Country Day 231; 4. Carrollton 227; 5. La Salle 185; 6. Coral Shores 179.
Individual winners - BOYS – 200 medley relay: Miami Country Day 1:45.29; 200 free: Josten Medina (SLAM) 1:51.07; 200 IM: Mati Junghahn (RE) 2:09.54; 50 free: Kiwi Goya (MCD) 22.83; Diving: Tyler Arnold (CS) 384.50; 100 fly: Kiwi Goya (MCD) 54.13; 100 free: Josten Medina (SLAM) 50.66; 500 free: Felipe Urrutia (RE) 4:53.12; 200 free relay: Ransom Everglades 1:33.93; 100 back: Jason Perez (RE) 59.13; 100 breaststroke: Alessandro Marchesani (MCD) 1:02.45; 400 free relay: Ransom Everglades 3:29.46.
GIRLS – 200 medley relay: Carrollton 1:57.70; 200 free: Kyla Valls (RE) 1:50.06; 200 IM: Emma Ballestas (CAR) 2:18.08; 50 free: Paloma Sanchez (LAS) 24.18; 100 fly: Gaby Antonini (LAS) 58.71; 100 free: Kyla Valls (RE) 51.07; 500 free: Janet D’Alessandro (CB) 5:17.20; 200 free relay: Ransom Everglades 1:44.32; 100 back: Gaby Antonini (LAS) 59.90; 100 breaststroke: Hailey Jerew (CB) 1:07.76; 400 free relay: Ransom Everglades 3:49.89.
Soccer
▪ GIRLS: Miami Beach Preseason Tournament: Miami Springs 2, Killian 1: Gabriel Cimino 2 goals; Elizabeth Vizcanio 1 assist; Jasmine Romay 1 assist.
Broward County
Soccer
▪ GIRLS: Boca Raton-Olympic Heights Preseason Tournament: North Broward Prep 1, Boca Raton-Spanish River 0: Binta Olabisi goal; Sam Susi shutout in a 25-minute game.
▪ North Broward Prep 0, Wellington 0: Sam Susi shutout in a 25-minute game.
Comments