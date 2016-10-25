Coral Reef volleyball rallies past Southwest in region quarterfinals

3:41 Trump stumps to Bay of Pigs vets in Little Havana Pause

1:50 Endangered eastern black rhino born in Iowa zoo

1:29 Car hits church during Sunday service

3:04 Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra talks about expectations, minutes on eve of season opener

1:34 Tannehill: You're going to continue to see big success from Jay

1:20 Solar amendments explained

2:44 Haitians in dire situation after Hurricane Matthew, says longtime Jeremie resident

2:55 Miami Heat's Justise Winslow talks on the eve of the Heat's season opener

2:33 Hillary Clinton urges Florida voters to the polls