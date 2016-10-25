Douglas freshman Roberts leads after first round of FHSAA state golf finals

Taylor Roberts didn’t seem bothered by the big stage.
The Marjory Stoneman Douglas freshman carded a 2-under-par 70 to grab a first-round lead at the FHSAA Class 3A girls state golf finals Tuesday at Mission Inn and Resort.
Roberts knocked down four birdies and walked off the 5,505-yard, par-72 Los Colinas Course with a two-shot lead over three players tied for second with even-par 72s.
“I just wanted to play best,” Roberts said. “I came out here and hit my irons well but struggled a little bit with my drives. Having the lead is awesome. I’ve been playing a lot of tournaments and it really got me ready for this.”
Roberts, fresh off an individual regional championship and a district runner-up finish, only stumbled twice, with two bogeys on the front end.
“I didn’t know she would come out leading but I knew that she was a pretty good player,” said Douglas coach Gus Turner, now in his sixth year. “I know that she is pretty special and you never know.”
Douglas, making its third consecutive trip the state finals, and the first with Roberts, was in fourth place with 320 points. Lake Mary (306) was first and Gainesville Buchholz (310) was third.
Amanda Okulanis, a Douglas junior, was in a four-way tie for 12th position, carding a 76 along with Cypress Bay senior Andrea Presilla and Miami Palmetto junior Alexa Rivas.
It was a career-best state-finals round for Presilla, who is making her third trip to state. She knocked down birdies on Nos. 9 and 17 but bogeyed on the fifth hole.
“I thought it was easier because I knew where to put the ball in the good places,” Presilla said.
Cypress Bay (346) was in eighth place and Miami Palmetto (395) was holding down the 16th position.
“It comes down to course management, knowing the course because of all the hills,” Cypress Bay coach Todd Nelson said. “It takes experience and that is why [Presilla], who has been here before, shot very well.”
Tampa Plant (301) was holding down first place for the boys and played on the 6,764-yard, par-72 El Campeon Course. Plant holds a 12-shot lead over second-place Winter Garden West Orange. Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas (324) was tied for ninth place with Brandenton Lakewood Ranch.
“I wanted to get three scores in the 70s [Tuesday] and we got two,” St. Thomas Aqunias coach Tony Vento said.
Brandon Mancheno of Jacksonville Mandarin was 2-under 70 to lead all boys.
Girls Top 10 Individuals — 1. Taylor Roberts (SD) 70, T2. Jenny Kim (LM) 72. T2. Erika Smith (LN) 72, T2. Mindy Herrick (GB) 72, T5. Ameila Williams (GB) 73, T5. Gabriella Tomeo (BM) 73, T5. Alyssa Lamoureux (SEM) 73, 8. Mary Kate Hiller (VB) 74, T9. Maria Loza (WO) 75, T9. Lauren Miller (NV) 75, T9. Daniela Spiller (OLLA) 75.
Girls Team Standings — Lake Mary (306), Jenny Kim 72, Haley Danford 77, Macy Somoskey 77, Alyssa Mercado 80, Kayla Li 85; 2. Gainesville Buchholz (310) Mindy Herrick 72, Amelia Williams 73, Courtney Darr 78, Ashley Tisher 87, Vanessa Hatch 97; 3. West Orange (314) Maria Loza 75, Aly Moya 78, Sonia Mistry 79, Michelle Bagsic 82, Janelle Siguero 82; 4. Stoneman Douglas (320) Taylor Roberts 70, Amanda Okulanis 76, Natalie Toops, Makayal Chau 87, Blythe Schuller 93; T5. Niceville (325) Lauren Miller 75, Madisyn Messmore 81, Paola Rosario 84, Kaide Fame 85, Rachel Smith 89; T5. Lake Nona (325) Erika Smith 72, Lisbeth Espinal 82, Shania Jones 85, Shannon Rhoden 86, Stephane Towie 117; 7. Viera (333) Mannon Donche-Gay 77, Samantha Brimhall 84, Brian Gabe 85, Maryu Kate Smith 87, Trinity Falzone 92; 8. Cypress Bay (346) Andrea Presilla 76, Britney Buckley 83, Gabrielle Soares 88, Emma Ludwig 99, Jolie Sonkin 104; 9. Bradenton Lakewood Ranch (348) Natalie Robson 85, Ashlyn Einwachter 86, Darby Laurvick 88, Maya Isom 89, Ashley Ringo 96; 10. Gulf Coast (351) Vasy Montague 80, Mackenzie Kopka 88, Cristal Olguin 91, Sierra Studer 92, Maggie Samson 114; 16. Miami Palmetto (395) Alexa Rivas 76, Sofia Guiasola 98, Katie Burge 110, Hannah Burge 111.
Boys Top 10 Individuals — 1. Brandon Mancheno (JM) 70, 2. Grant Drogosch (WO) 71, T3. Jackson Suber (TP) 72, T3. Anthony Mutillo (BR) 72, 5. Calvin Sierota (VA) 73, T6. Drew Angelo (BM) 74, T6. Cole Castro (SD) 74, T6. Tyler Wilkes (TG); T9. Carson Moran (TP) 75, T9. Cy Storlien (TF) 75.
Boys Team Standings — Tampa Plant (301) Jackson Suber 72, Carson Moran 75, Mac Suber 76, Robert Eisch 78, Chris Kern 87; 2. West Orange (313) Grant Drogsch 71, Dylan Bittenbinder 77, Kamaren Sandhu 78, Dominic Tiani 87, Shuhey Wada 90; 3. Viera (315) Beck Fox 77, Carter Dalili 78, Austin Aliff 79, James Fischer 81, Bryce Hauser 81; 4. Winter Park (318) Christophe Stutts 77, Drew Lanier 77, David Roberts 79, Pierre Viaallaneix 85, Brandon Boncore 90; 5. Christopher Columbus Catholic (321) Roberto Nieves 76, Jake Moscoso 80, Robert De Paz 82, Sharif Amastha 83, Joel Garcia-Lee 85; 6. Gulf Coast (322) Christian Taylor 76, Matt Ariza 79, Peter George 83, Ryan Hart 84, Trace Babb 90; T7 Lawton Chiles (323) Connor Futrell 76, Bryce Johnson 79, Hayden Smith 82, Winston Ortiz 84, Alex de Cardenas 86; T7 Jupiter (323) Reece Kormfeld 78, Ryder Sutcliffe 80, Cameron Starr 82, Troy Stribling 83, Sam littlejohn 89; T9 St. Thomas Aquinas (324) Brett Roberts 79, Alex Martell 79, Donald Francay 81, James Greco 85, Joe Lewis 96; T9 Bradenton Lakewood Ranch (324) Drew Angelo 74, Louis Delfabro 79, Billy Herten 82, Dylan Gabbert 89, Mike Wijas 93.
BOWLING
Killian’s boys came up a game short of winning a GMAC title a week ago.
There was no stopping the Cougars on the Bird Bowl lanes on Tuesday afternoon, however.
Led by individual champion Joseph Cruzan, Killian secured the District 17 team championship with a five-game victory over Ferguson in the final. Cruzan bowled a 678 four-game series to win the individual title and teammate Jorge Orfila was the runner-up with 607.
The Cougars also beat TERRA and scored a sweep over Ferguson in the winner’s bracket round before the Falcons advanced to the final with a consolation win over TERRA.
Ferguson came away with the girls’ championship, however, after edging rival Braddock 3-2 in the final shortly after beating the Bulldogs 3-2 in the semifinal.
Braddock’s Patricia Velasco secured the individual championship by bowling a high series of 551.
ANDRE C. FERNANDEZ
Boys’ team Baker bracket (double elimination) – Opening round: Killian d. TERRA 3-1; Ferguson d. Columbus 3-2; Winner’s bracket: Killian d. Ferguson 3-0; Consolation bracket: TERRA d. Columbus 3-1; Ferguson d. TERRA 3-0; Championship: Killian d. Ferguson 3-2. Individual (x-individual state qualifier): 1. Joseph Cruzan (KIL) 678; 2. Jorge Orfila (KIL) 607; 3. Jorge Herrera (FER) 582; 4. x-Christopher Diaz-Silveira (COL) 563; 5. x-Ethan Melendez (SW) 560; 6. Josue Mena (FER) 549; 7. Eric Garcia (BR) 547; 8. Gabriel Perez (COL) and Christian Pozo (KIL) 544; 10. Andre Alpert (FER) 536.
Girls’ team Baker bracket (double elimination) – Opening round: Braddock d. Southwest 3-0; Ferguson d. Coral Reef 3-0; Winner’s bracket: Ferguson d. Braddock 3-2; Consolation bracket: Southwest d. Coral Reef 3-0; Braddock d. Southwest 3-0; Championship: Ferguson d. Braddock 3-2. Individual (x-individual state qualifier): 1. Patricia Velasco (BR) 551; 2. Vanessa Perez (FER) 515; 3. Katrina Hernandez (BR) 514; 4. x-Veronica Junco (TERRA) 476; 5. x-Cassandra Zuria (CR) 456; 6. Scarlett Garcia (BR) 449; 7. Elimay Arrastia (SW) 444; 8. Angela Chapman (FER) 440; 9. Regina Monteavaro (BR) and Kassandra Buell (FER) 439.
GIRLS’ PRESEASON SOCCER
▪ Stoneman Douglas 1, Jupiter 0: Jamie Morris goal. Yordan Scales assist. Nathalia Venturin, Rachel Fishkin shutout.
▪ South Dade 8, Mater 0: Bianca Carballo 4 goals. Kayla Jackson goal, 3 assists. Amber Tam goal, 2 assists.
▪ South Miami 5, Booker T. Washington 0: Pamala Ataya 2 goals. Adriana Ramos goal, assist. Alexandra Lopez goal. Vielka Ortega goal.
