Miami Christian boys win district

Igar Rodriguez bowled a 741 to lead the Miami Christian boys’ bowling team to a District 16 title at AMF Pembroke Pines on Monday afternoon.
Christopher Peña had a 557 to lead Reagan to a runner-up finish in district.
Krop’s Michael Kopel and Coral Park’s Mitchell Lorynzana are also headed to states with scores of 552 and 518, respectively.
The girls’ district champion was Mourning with a score of 1,605, and Reagan followed with 1,524.
First place winner Kaitlyn Guise from Krop is also heading to states along with American’s K’la Corley.
▪ District 16 Finals Tournament Boys’ Results — Miami Christian 3159, Ronald Reagan 2120: 1. Igar Rodriguez (MC) 741, 2. Ricky Mesa (MC) 677, 3. Cody Stevens (MC) 587, 4. Christopher Peña (RR) 557, 5. Liam Reloba (MC) 555, 6. Michael Kopel (KROP) 552, 7. Mitchell Lorynzana (CP) 518, 8. Anthony Muñoz (MC) 499, 9. Trace Reid (HML) 469, 10. Christian Feierabend (RR) 443.
▪ District 16 Finals Tournament Girls’ Results — Mourning 1605, Ronald Reagan 1524: 1. Kaitlyn Guise (KRO) 508, 2. K’la Corley (AME) 477, 3. B. Broquadio (GOL) 380, 4. J. O’Connor (RR) 376, 5. S. Diaz (HML) 373, 6. E. Hurtado (CP) 372, 7T. Y. Farias (AME) 371, 7T. J. Year (MIA) 371, 9. M. Marley (KRO) 361, 10. N. Guevara (KRO) 359.
▪ District 15 Finals Tournament, Girls’ Results — Coral Springs Charter 3, Taravella 0: High Games: Crystal Singh (CSC) 279. High Series: Crystal Singh (CSC) 741. CSC 11-0
▪ District 15 Finals Tournament, Boys’ Results — Taravella 3, Coral Springs Charter 2: CSC: High Games: Ryan Hernandez 268. High Series: Hernandez 730. CSC 9-2.
TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL REGION QUARTERFINALS
Region 4-9A: Coral Reef at Southwest, 7
Region 4-9A: Ferguson at Palmetto, 7
Region 4-9A: Pembroke Pines Charter at Krop, 7
Region 4-9A: Miami Beach at West Broward, 7
Region 3-9A: Douglas at Cypress Bay, 7
Region 3-9A: Western at Monarch, 7
Region 4-8A: Dwyer at St. Thomas Aquinas, 7
Region 4-8A: Fort Lauderdale at West Boca Raton, 7
Region 4-8A: Mourning at South Broward, 7
Region 4-8A: Cooper City at Reagan, 7
Region 4-7A: Dillard at Stuart South Fork, 7
Region 4-7A: Jensen Beach at Northeast, 7
Region 4-7A: Sunset at Carol City, 7
Region 4-7A: Central at St. Brendan, 7
Region 4-6A: Pompano Beach at Riviera Beach Suncoast, 7
Region 4-6A: Dreyfoos at Archbishop McCarthy, 7
Region 4-5A: MAST at Westminster Christian, 6
Region 4-5A: Gulliver at La Salle, 7
Region 4-5A: North Broward Prep at Calvary Christian, 7
Region 4-5A: Pine Crest at St. John Paul II, 7
SWIMMING AND DIVING
District 12-1A at Ransom Everglades: 4
BOWLING
District 17 at Bird Bowl: 9 a.m.
Last week’s best Miami-Dade performances
TEAMS OF THE WEEK
The Columbus boys and Braddock girls each secured the GMAC bowling tournament championships. The Explorers beat Killian in the final in five games. Braddock repeated as champions after not dropping a game in any of its three matches.
The Southridge football team secured its first district championship since 2011 with a 20-0 blanking of Palmetto. The Spartans shut out all four of their district opponents over the past month.
ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Lawrence Papillon, Krop, football: Papillon finished with 170 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries to lead the Lightning to a 27-12 win over Hialeah.
Lauren Amat, Westwood Christian, girls’ volleyball: Amat totaled 25 assists, eight kills and eight digs to lead the Warriors to the District 8-2A championship.
Guillermo Rojas, Ferguson, boys’ cross-country: Rojas ran a time of 16:29.91 to win the District 16-4A championship.
Valerie Lastra, Mater Academy, girls’ cross-country: Lastra ran a time of 18:17.60 to win the District 16-3A championship.
Roosevelt Malone, Palmetto, boys’ swimming and diving: Malone won the 100 fly and 50 free at the District 12-4A championships.
Jessica Rodriguez, Hialeah Gardens, girls’ swimming and diving: Rodriguez won the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke at the District 11-4A championships.
Roberto Nieves, Columbus, boys’ golf: Nieves shot a 73 to win the individual title and lead Columbus to the Region 8-3A championship.
Daniella Spillert, Lourdes, girls’ golf: Spillert shot a 71 to win the Region 8-3A individual title and secure a bid to state.
ANDRE C. FERNANDEZ
Last week’s best Broward performances
TEAM OF THE WEEK
Derohn King threw for 156 yards and a touchdown, rushed for three more scores and Rashawn Fraser rushed for 208 yards and a touchdown as the surprising Piper football team (8-0, 4-0) beat District 11-8A rival Coral Springs 46-28.
ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Morgan Meadows and Gina Rodriguez, Fort Lauderdale, girls’ swimming: Meadows won the 200 freestyle and Rodriguez won the 500 freestyle to lead the Flying L’s to the District 11-3A title.
Kelsey O’Loughlin, St. Thomas Aquinas, girls’ volleyball: O’Loughlin had 13 assists, 10 service points and two aces to help the Raiders defeat Fort Lauderdale in three sets for the District 14-8A title.
Nick Holm,. Deerfield Beach, football: Holm threw three touchdown passes to help the Bucks score 28 unanswered second-quarter points and beat Monarch 42-7.
Kayla Schmitz, Monarch, girls’ volleyball: Schmitz had 12 kills, 10 service points, four aces and 10 digs to lead the Knights over Douglas in four sets for the District 11-9A title.
Tyler Brown, Cooper City, football: Brown rushed for 249 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Cowboys past South Broward 34-27 in a District 15-7A matchup.
Andrea Presilla and Brianna Buckley, Cypress Bay, girls’ golf: Presilla (74) and Buckley (75) went 3-4 to help the Lightning win the Region 8-3A title.
Kaitlyn Watkins, Calvary Christian, girls’ volleyball: Watkins had 15 digs and 11 points to lead the Eagles over Chaminade in five sets.
Jillian Bourdage, American Heritage, girls’ golf: Bourdage won medalist honors (70) to lead the Patriots to the Region 8-2A title.
Charles Eaton, West Broward, boys’ cross-country: Eaton won the individual boys’ title (17:33) to lead the Bobcats to the District 14-4A title.
FABIAN LYON
Comments