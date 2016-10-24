South Florida Top 20

1. AMERICAN HERITAGE (8-0) AT HALLANDALE (3-5), 7, FRIDAY.
Andre’s pick: American Heritage 35, Hallandale 12. Patriots keep their perfect season going and wrap up the District 16-5A title.
2. ST. THOMAS AQUINAS (5-2) VS. BLANCHE ELY (2-5), 7, AQUINAS.
Andre’s pick: St. Thomas 47, Ely 6. Raiders shouldn’t have any trouble securing the District 14-7A title.
3. CORAL GABLES (7-0) VS. 17. COLUMBUS (5-3), 7:30, THURSDAY, TROPICAL.
Andre’s pick: Coral Gables 17, Columbus 14. Cavaliers secure the win in the first of likely two meetings with their rivals.
4. CAROL CITY (4-2) VS. 5. NORTHWESTERN (7-1), 7, SATURDAY, TRAZ.
Andre’s pick: Carol City 14, Northwestern 13. Chiefs edge the Bulls for the District 16-6A title in the first of two possible encounters this season.
6. FLANAGAN (7-1) VS. CHAMINADE-MADONNA (7-1), 7, THURSDAY, FLANAGAN.
Andre’s pick: Flanagan 14, Chaminade 3. Falcons defense wins the day.
7. DEERFIELD BEACH (6-1) AT 19. PIPER (8-0), 7, FRIDAY.
Andre’s pick: Deerfield Beach 28, Piper 13. Bucks should claim the District 11-8A championship.
8. CENTRAL (6-2): IDLE.
9. CARDINAL GIBBONS (6-1) VS. STRANAHAN (3-4), 7, FRIDAY, SOUTH PLANTATION.
Andre’s pick: Cardinal Gibbons 38, Stranahan 7. Chiefs can secure a postseason berth with a victory and a Hallandale loss.
10. BOOKER T. WASHINGTON (6-3) VS. 14. EDISON (6-0), 7, THURSDAY, TRAZ.
Andre’s pick: Booker T. Washington 33, Edison 21. The Tornadoes hold off the much-improved Red Raiders for the District 8-4A title.
11. SOUTHRIDGE (6-2): IDLE.
12. MCARTHUR (8-0) AT NOVA (3-5), 7, FRIDAY.
Andre’s pick: McArthur 37, Nova 14. Little trouble for the Mustangs to wrap up the district schedule with another win.
13. MIRAMAR (7-2) VS. WESTERN (5-2), 7, FRIDAY, MIRAMAR.
Andre’s pick: Miramar 24, Western 7. Patriots defense sets the tone and helps secure a return trip to the playoffs.
15. BOYD ANDERSON (5-3) AT NORTHEAST (0-8), 7, FRIDAY.
Andre’s pick: Boyd Anderson 42, Northeast 6. Cobras do their part and wait for the result of the Dillard-Boynton Beach game.
16. DILLARD (5-2) AT BOYNTON BEACH (5-2), 7, FRIDAY.
Andre’s pick: Dillard 34, Boynton Beach 32. The Panthers force a tiebreaker for the District 15-6A championship with a win.
18. CHAMPAGNAT CATHOLIC (8-0) VS. MELBOURNE CENTRAL CATHOLIC (7-0), 7, THURSDAY, MILANDER.
Andre’s pick: Melbourne Central Catholic 28, Champagnat Catholic 20. Tough game just before the postseason for the Lions.
20. PALMETTO (6-1) VS. KILLIAN (3-5), 7:30, FRIDAY, SOUTHRIDGE.
Andre’s pick: Palmetto 20, Killian 12. Rivalry game makes things interesting, but the Panthers secure a playoff spot.
Under consideration: Chaminade-Madonna (7-1), Mater Academy (7-1), Doral Academy (7-1), Western (5-2).
OTHER MIAMI-DADE GAMES
Thursday: American vs. NMB (N. Miami), 7; NMB 26-24; Doral vs. South Miami (Tropical), 3:30; Doral 42-7; Hialeah at Hialeah Gardens, 3:30; Hialeah 24-6; Keys Gate at Monsignor Pace, 7; Pace 23-20; Everglades Prep at Somerset Academy, 3; Everglades Prep 34-7; SFC semifinal: Ransom Everglades at Benjamin, 6; Benjamin 42-17; FIFC semifinal: Scheck Hillel at Palmer Trinity, 3:30; Palmer 24-14. Friday: Homestead vs. South Dade (Harris), 7:30; S. Dade 14-6; Miami High vs. Miami Beach (Memorial), 7; Beach 20-16; North Miami vs. Krop (N. Miami), 7:30; Krop 30-24; Coral Reef at Belen, 4; Belen 38-7; Mater Academy vs. Sunset (Tropical), 4; Mater 41-6; Norland at American Heritage-Delray, 7; Norland 26-6; Varela vs. Ferguson (Tropical), 7:30; Ferguson 42-7; Westland Hialeah at Miami Springs, 4; Springs 35-3; Mourning at Reagan, 3:30; Reagan 38-3; HML at Gulliver, 3:30; Gulliver 27-10; Coconut Creek vs. Jackson (Traz), 7:30; Jackson 28-12; Westminster Christian at Fort Myers Riverdale, 7; Westminster 30-19; Somerset Silver Palms at Boynton Somerset Canyons, 4; Silver Palms 17-14; SFC semifinal: Pine Crest at La Salle, 7:30; Pine Crest 35-31; SFC consolation: Archbishop Curley at St. Andrews, 7; St. Andrews 34-6; FIFC semifinal: Palm Glades Prep vs. Highlands Christian (Palmer Trinity), 3:30; Palm Glades 14-13. Saturday: Braddock vs. Southwest (Tropical), 11 a.m.; Southwest 35-7.
OTHER BROWARD GAMES
Thursday: Plantation at South Plantation, 7; Plantation 28-7; Hollywood Hills at South Broward, 7; South Broward 31-14; Cooper City vs. West Broward (Everglades), 7; Cooper City 27-7; Everglades Prep at Somerset Academy, 3; Everglades Prep 34-7. Friday: Everglades at Cypress Bay, 7; Cypress Bay 27-17; Douglas vs. Monarch (Coconut Creek), 7; Douglas 28-14; Taravella at Coral Springs, 7; Springs 24-16; Coconut Creek vs. Jackson (Traz), 7:30; Jackson 28-12; University School at Riviera Beach Suncoast, 7; University 38-30; Calvary Christian at North Broward Prep, 7; NBP 35-34; Key West at Archbishop McCarthy, 7; McCarthy 28-13; Coral Glades at Westminster Academy, 7; WA 35-14; Pompano Beach vs. Coral Springs Charter (Coral Glades), 7; Charter 28-21; Pines Charter at Riviera Beach Inlet Grove, 7; PPC 34-7; ISB at Village Academy, 7; Village 26-12; SFC semifinal: Pine Crest at La Salle, 7:30; Pine Crest 35-31; FIFC semifinal: Palm Glades Prep vs. Highlands Christian (Palmer Trinity), 3:30; Palm Glades 14-13.
Andre’s record — (Dade) Last week: 24-0; Season: 193-38; (Broward) Last week: 23-2; Season: 166-34.
Comments