South Florida well-represented as state golf tournaments tee off

The state high school golf tournament tees off Tuesday at Howey-In-The-Hills in Central Florida with the two-day boys’ and girls’ Class 3A divisions running through Wednesday.
The Class 1A boys’ and girls’ divisions will be take place Friday and Saturday, and the Class 2A divisions, boys and girls, will be held Nov. 1-2.
Broward County will be well-represented by St. Thomas Aquinas in 3A boys with James Greco, Donald Francey, Joe Lewis, Brett Roberts and Alex Martell playing for the Raiders.
In girls’ play, Cypress Bay qualified as a team with Jolie Sonkin, Emma Ludwig, Gabrielle Soares, Britney Buckley and Andrea Presilla playing. Stoneman Douglas and Miami Palmetto also will compete for the team title in 3A.
In Class 2A, American Heritage should contend for the team title in both boys and girls.
The Heritage boys’ team, coached by Brant Moser, consists of Jonathan Mourin, Leo Herrera, Jude Kim, Alberto Martinez and Jonathan Cachon. The Archbishop McCarthy boys’ team from Broward also qualified.
The Heritage girls’ team, coached by Linda Sibbio, consists of Alena Lindh, Ana Maria Lopez, Ana Sofia Rodriguez, Casey Weidenfeld and Jillian Bourdage.
In Class 1A, the Fort Lauderdale Pine Crest boys and North Broward Prep girls qualified as teams. Pine Crest will be represented by Rafael Salazar Parancho, Justin Danzansky, Dylan Glatt, Dominic Carrera and Miles Castro. The North Broward girls’ team consists of Emma Rabinowitz, Jane Goldman, Kelly Shanahan and Hannah Leiner.
IF YOU GO
What: State golf championships
Where: Mission Inn and Resort, 10400 County Road 48, Howey-in-the-Hills.
When: Tuesday-Wednesday, (Class 3A); Friday-Saturday (Class 1A); Nov. 1-2 (Class 2A).
Defending state champions – Boys - Class 3A: Lake Mary; 2A: Ponte Vedra; 1A: Lake Mary Prep; Girls – Class 3A: Lake Mary; 2A: Archbishop McCarthy; 1A: Lake Mary Prep.
Admission: Free; Parking: $10.
