October 22, 2016 1:16 AM

Killian shuts out Homestead

By RUSSELL QUINOA

Special to the Miami Herald

The Killian Cougars (3-5) keep their playoffs hopes alive after a 14-0 victory over Homestead, but need a win over Palmetto next week to continue on.

“This game was a big swing of momentum,” Killian defensive back Traquan Butler said. “All our focus is on Palmetto now.”

The Cougars had an excellent defensive performance and were led by Butler, who had a pair of red zone interceptions to prevent Homestead from scoring. “I went up and fought for the ball,” Butler said.

Killian sophomore quaterback Cairiq Rackley had an outstanding performance with 114 yards passing and two touchdowns. Rackley is 20 yards shy from eclipsing 1,000 passing yards.

