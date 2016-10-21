Patriots roll, stay perfect

American Heritage remained unbeaten after defeating Miami Jackson at Curtis Park 44-21.
If American Heritage can close out their regular season with a win against Hallandale next Friday, they will clinch the District 16-5A title.
“We control our own destiny,” American Heritage Head Coach Patrick Surtain said. “We have to go in there and beat them. We can’t worry about anything else.”
Quarterback Jason Brown rushed for two touchdowns to help the Patriots (8-0, 6-0 District 16-5A) jump out to a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter.
The Generals bounced back with quarterback Terrance Craig connecting with wide receiver Seven Fleurimond on two touchdown passes to make it a one-score game early in the third quarter.
But the Patriots responded with 20 unanswered points to run away with the game and set up a regular-season finale with Hallandale next week with the district title on the line. During that stretch, wide receiver Anthony Schwartz -- who helped the school win the track and field state title in the spring -- showed off his speed when he burned the Jackson defense on a jet sweep for a 75-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter.
Brown, who finished the game with 155 passing yards on 10-of-14 passing, added some more insurance points for the Patriots with a 34-yard pass to wide receiver Laress Nelson early in the fourth quarter.
