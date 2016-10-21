Aquinas dominates Boyd Anderson

St. Thomas Aquinas controlled the game Friday night from start to finish and showcased a balanced offensive effort against a talented Boyd Anderson team in a 48-7 victory.
The Raiders (5-2) jumped out to a 28-point lead in the first half of the non-district affair before a 1-yard touchdown run by BA running back Willie Hunt with less than a minute remaining in the second quarter cut into their lead.
Aquinas quarterback Jake Allen threw for three scores in the first half — connecting with Mike Epstein, Josh Palmer and Mike Harley.
Boyd Anderson starting quarterback Shabazz Telfort was knocked out of the game late in the first quarter and he did not return to action.
Aquinas can win its district title next week with a win over Ely; Boyd Anderson (4-3) has to beat Northeast next week to make the playoffs.
