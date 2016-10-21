Chargers remain undefeated after shutting out Hialeah Gardens

The Chargers set the tone from the first play from scrimmage when junior quarterback Wendell Morrison threw a screen pass to Ernest Labissiere who slid down the field 62 yards and immediately put his team up.
Morrison did not let up on the gas pedal after that, finishing with 245 all-purpose yards and three total touchdowns. He was subbed out a couple of plays into the third quarter.
The Chargers (5-2) remain undefeated in District 13-8A as they defeated Hialeah Gardens 48-0 and clinched a playoff spot last week; NMB plays American (4-3) for the title next week. Hialeah Gardens dropped to 1-6.
“American was the district champion last year so we got to go in there and beat them,” NMB coach Jeff Bertani said.
The Gladiators were held to only 50 total offensive yards in North Miami Beach’s homecoming game.
“We got to do what we can because, again, they are having a great year. We just have to play our best football again, it's building up to that. We played good all the way up, now our best game against them to win.”
