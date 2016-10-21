Mater opens up huge lead, takes District 16-7A title in rout of Hialeah Gardens

The Mater Lions took the District 16-7A title on Friday night as they rolled to 7-1 with a rout of winless Westland Hialeah (0-7) at Milander Park.
Mater took a 38-0 lead in the first quarter and both coaches agreed to shorten the game.
Westland Hialeah opened its first drive with a 33-yard run, but was outgained by Mater the rest of way.
Mater recorded five touchdowns and two safeties in the first quarter.
After Mater took control early, the head coaches agreed to enter halftime early with 11:06 left in the second quarter.
The third and fourth quarters were played with a running clock.
The win is Mater's seventh in a row and adds to the team's perfect district 16-7A record. The Lions remain the only unbeaten team in their district.
Doral Academy clinched the runner-up slot with a win over Mourning on Thursday night.
