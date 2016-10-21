Belen Jesuit clinches another district title with rout of Braddock

Belen Jesuit coaches have a deal with their defense.
They reward shutouts by treating them to pizza.
The Wolverines didn’t walk away with a free pizza deal Friday afternoon after allowing a touchdown on the final play of a 38-6 victory over Braddock.
But Belen walked away with something more permanent – a district championship.
The Wolverines (5-3, 4-0 in District 15-8A) secured their third consecutive district crown for the first time in school history and will host the runner-up of District 16-8A in the first round of the playoffs.
“I might still give them the free pizza this time since we won the district we’ll see,” Belen coach Rich Stuart said. “This means the world to these kids. This senior class fought through a lot of injuries especially on our offensive line and a lot of growing pains so we got it done.”
Belen scored 28 points in the first quarter as Pedro Garcia, Lucas Pola and Javier Hernandez each scored touchdown runs. Gabriel Aparicio also blocked a punt and recovered the ball in the end zone for another score.
Freshman Don Chaney, Jr.’s second quarter touchdown run gave Belen a 35-0 lead and led to a running clock in the second half. Javan Rice connected on a 44-yard field goal.
Jason Reese broke the shutout for Braddock (2-6, 2-2) with a 12-yard touchdown sweep. The Bulldogs must beat Southwest next week to secure a playoff berth.
