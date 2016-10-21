High School Sports

October 21, 2016 8:47 PM

Coral Gables sets school record in first quarter, runs away from Miami Beach

By Corey W. Campbell

Special to the Miami Herald

Led by its defense, host Coral Gables set a school-record for most touchdowns scored in the first quarter as the Cavaliers remained unbeaten by rolling to a 54-0 rout of Miami Beach.

Coral Gables improved to 7-0 while the Hi-Tides dropped to 3-5.

Gilbert Frierson scored two of the four defensive touchdowns for Gables as Ben Saldivar and Robert McWilliam III both had fumble recoveries for a touchdowns.

Jamar Thompkins contributed to the win with two touchdowns.

The Cavaliers next face Columbus (5-3) at Tropical Park on Friday.

