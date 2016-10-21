High School Sports

October 21, 2016 6:45 PM

Out of playoffs, Ronald Reagan takes out frustration on Miami Springs

Brandon Cohen bolted 60 yards for a touchdown on the game’s third play and host Ronald Reagan High never looked back as the Bison rolled to a 38-0 win over Miami Springs in a District 16-7A game Friday afternoon.

Cohen finished with 138 yards on 17 carries as Reagan, despite being eliminated from playoff contention 24 hours earlier when Doral defeated Mourning, picked up its fifth win. The Bison are 5-3 and 5-2 in its district.

Cohen’s heroics aside, this day belonged to the Reagan defense as the Bison picked off Springs quarterback Jacoby Clark five times.

Sophomore Joseph Rodriguez enjoyed a career day as he picked off three of them including a 45-yard, pick-six in the fourth quarter which got the running clock going.

“Wow, I can’t believe it, what a great day,” Rodiguez said.

“I was watching the BYU-Boise State game [Thursday] night and BYU had two pick-sixes. My coach told me this morning that there was no reason I couldn’t have one myself and sure enough I got one. I’m just glad I was able to help my team win.”

Estefan Lacayo and Trevin Johnson had the other two interceptions, Johnson returning his 35 yards for a second quarter score as well. Miami Springs falls to 2-6 and 2-5.

