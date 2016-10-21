High School Sports

October 21, 2016 5:48 PM

The Miami Herald high school football scoreboard - Week 9

By George Richards

FRIDAY’S AFTERNOON SCORES

Ronald Reagan 35, Miami Springs 0

Belen Jesuit 38, Braddock 0 - 4

Goleman 8, South Miami 6 - 2

Coral Gables 51, Miami Beach 0 - 3

Champagnat 14, Gulliver 7 - 2

THURSDAY’S SCORES

Doral 43, Mourning 0

Booker T. Washington 23, Columbus 7

Southwest 34, Ferguson 7

Western 28, South Plantation 12

Dr. Krop 27, Hialeah 12

Coral Reef 31, Varela 0

North Broward 27, Coral Glades 7

Archbishop McCarthy 37, Pompano Beach 0

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

No games scheduled

