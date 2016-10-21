The Miami Herald high school football scoreboard - Week 9

FRIDAY’S AFTERNOON SCORES
Ronald Reagan 35, Miami Springs 0
Belen Jesuit 38, Braddock 0 - 4
Goleman 8, South Miami 6 - 2
Coral Gables 51, Miami Beach 0 - 3
Javan Rice hits a 44-yard FG for @BelenJesuitFB 38-0. Running clock early 4th @HeraldSportsHS— Andre Fernandez (@AndreMHsports) October 21, 2016
Champagnat 14, Gulliver 7 - 2
THURSDAY’S SCORES
Booker T. Washington 23, Columbus 7
51 - 0 Gables Gables leads with 5:05 left in the third @AndreMHsports— Corey W Campbell (@CoreyWCampbell) October 21, 2016
Southwest 34, Ferguson 7
Western 28, South Plantation 12
North Broward 27, Coral Glades 7
Archbishop McCarthy 37, Pompano Beach 0
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
No games scheduled
