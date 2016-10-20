High School Sports

October 20, 2016 11:18 PM

Barracudas shut out Varela

By Corey Campbell

Special to the Miami Herald

Despite Varela’s effort and numerous penalties against Coral Reef the ‘Cudas managed to shut out the Vipers 31-0 at Harris Field on Thursday night.

The Barracudas (2-2 in district) had a clear advantage over the Vipers forcing turnover after turnover but the penalties plagued the game.

“It seemed like Every time we have a positive play we would get a penalty,” coach Jospeh Petisco said about Coral Reef. “They played well but we have a lot to work on. Colvin Alford and Keith Anderson had a good game. It is just one of those wins that just doesn’t feel good”

Varela’s Christopher Silvetro was taken out of the game with a possible lower leg fracture, according to Varela’s atheltic trainer.

Coral Reef will face Belen 4 p.m., next Friday.

