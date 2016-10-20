Barracudas shut out Varela

Despite Varela’s effort and numerous penalties against Coral Reef the ‘Cudas managed to shut out the Vipers 31-0 at Harris Field on Thursday night.
The Barracudas (2-2 in district) had a clear advantage over the Vipers forcing turnover after turnover but the penalties plagued the game.
“It seemed like Every time we have a positive play we would get a penalty,” coach Jospeh Petisco said about Coral Reef. “They played well but we have a lot to work on. Colvin Alford and Keith Anderson had a good game. It is just one of those wins that just doesn’t feel good”
Varela’s Christopher Silvetro was taken out of the game with a possible lower leg fracture, according to Varela’s atheltic trainer.
Coral Reef will face Belen 4 p.m., next Friday.
