Columbus, Braddock capture GMAC bowling championships

Braddock’s girls continued to win championship trophies Tuesday afternoon.
Three weeks after winning the Youth Fair title, the Bulldogs cruised to their second consecutive GMAC bowling championship at Bird Bowl.
Braddock’s girls did not drop an individual game in any of the three Baker bracket tournament matchups, sweeping Coral Reef in the final after doing the same to Miami High and American in the quarterfinals and semifinals.
Coral Reef rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the semis to oust Ferguson, and prevent a rematch of last year’s final.
On the boys’ side, Columbus edged Killian in a contest that went five games as they overcame a 2-1 deficit to win the championship.
The Explorers swept Terra 3-0 in the semifinals after winning an equally challenging contest in the quarterfinals 3-2 against Reagan.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
For the first time since 2002 Ransom Everglades will not advance to regionals after Gulliver Prep defeated the Raiders in three sets in the district 16-5A semifinals at Westminster Christian.
Gulliver will travel to Westminster Christian to face the Warriors in the district finals at 7 p.m., Thursday.
▪ District 16-5A Semifinals — Gulliver d. Ransom Everglades (25-15, 26-24, 25-22): Isa Lamus 18 kills, 4 blocks, 13 digs. Lauren Potter 6 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks, 17 digs. Sarah Lobo 3 aces, 26 assists, 11 digs.
MORE VOLLEYBALL
The Krop girls volleyball team found out just how tough it is to beat a district rival three times in one season as the Lightning had to rally from a 2-1 deficit to defeat Hialeah Gardens in a District 14-9A semifinal on Tuesday night at Miami Beach High School.
The Lightning (12-3) won it 25-21, 19-25, 21-25, 25-22, 15-12 in a match that lasted two-and-half hours to advance to the district final where they will square off against either No. 1 seed Miami Beach or North Miami on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Beach High School.
Brittany Steinfeld and Mayra Rodriguez led the way for Krop. Steinfeld finished with 17 kills and 9 aces while Rodriguez recorded 13 digs, 14 kills and 6 aces.
But the best player on the floor might have been Gardens’ Michelle Quesada as the Warner Southern-bound senior recorded a whopping 28 kills for the Gladiators.
BILL DALEY
▪ District 14-8A Semifinals — St. Thomas d. Blanche Ely (25-4, 25-5, 25-5): Megan Osorio 14 assists, 2 aces, 7 points. Malloy McGreevy 4 kills. STA 24-2.
▪ District 16-5A Semifinal — Westminster Christian d. Carrollton (25-16, 25-12, 25-15): Gabrielle Miller 7 kills, block. Sophia Poveda 6 kills, 2 aces, 3 digs. Quinn Blanco 26 assists, 4 aces. Saskia Hernandez 6 kills, 5 digs. WCS 21-4.
▪ District 15-5A Semifinals — La Salle d. Pace (25-15, 25-13, 25-12): Nina Gutierrez 9 kills, 8 digs. Briana Blanco 6 kills, block. Vanessa Pedroso 7 kills, 2 blocks, 4 digs. Ivana Santoscoy 15 digs. Sophia Perez 24 assists, 7 digs.
▪ District 8 Semifinals — Palmer d. Miami Community Charter (25-2, 25-6, 25-7): Ashley Quero 15 aces, 6 kills, 6 digs. Juliette Hamilton 11 assists, 6 aces, 2 kills. Alexa Garcia 8 aces, 5 digs. PT 13-5.
▪ District 16-6A Semifinals — Pompano Beach d. American Heritage (25-17, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21): AHS (13-6): Femi Funeus 14 points, 2 aces, 8 kills, 2 blocks, 11 digs. Lu Grinspan 12 points, 5 aces, 17 kills, 28 digs.
▪ District 16-9A Semifinals — Coral Reef d. Killian (25-17, 25-18, 25-14): Stefany Desroches 17 kills, 6 digs, 3 aces. Valeria Salvaggio 29 assists, 3 digs. Kristin Davis 7 kills, 7 digs, block. Dalayni Etienne 4 kills, 3 blocks.
▪ District 7-4A Semifinals — Florida Christian d. International Studies (25-10, 25-6, 25-16): Karina Tohme 18 points, 4 aces, 6 kills. Nicole Fontela 15 points, 3 aces, 9 digs. Brittany Beckelheimer 10 kills. FC 16-6.
▪ District 13-5A Semifinals — North Broward Prep d. St. Andrew's (17-25, 25-18, 9-25, 25-19, 18-16): Taylor Lambert 16 kills.
▪ Dsitrict 16-6A Semifinals — Archbishop McCarthy d. Coconut Creek (25-9, 25-10, 25-2).
▪ District 15-9A Semifinals — Ferguson d. Braddock (25-14, 25-8, 25-15): Grace Ieriemia 7 kills, block. Michelle Cuervo 10 kills, 9 digs. Melanie Cuervo 24 assists, 3 kills, 8 digs. FER 22-1.
▪ District 11-9A Semifinals — Douglas d. Coral Springs.
▪ District 11-9A Semifinals — Monarch d. Deerfield Beach (25-5, 25-17, 25-13): Kayla Schmitz 7 kills, 9 points, 6 aces, 3 digs. Kirstin Colwell 13 kills, 3 blocks. Jada Small 4 kills, 8 points, 4 aces. MON 17-6.
▪ District 7-4A Semifinals — Riviera Prep d. Archimedean (25-20, 25-20, 25-19): Nicoletta Maietto 22 kills, 4 blocks, 5 digs. Victoria caldera 27 assists, 6 kills, 2 aces. Veronica Sena 17 digs, 3 aces.
▪ District 15-4A Quarterfinal — Cardinal Gibbons d. Somerset (25-23, 25-20, 25-19): Nikki Restrepo 13 kills, 5 digs, 2 assists. Macie Evans 10 digs, assist, 4 points, 2 aces. CG 9-14.
▪ District 14-5A Quarterfinals — Chaminade-Madonna d. University School (25-9, 25-17, 25-13): Danielle Franzosa 13 points, 15 digs. Sophia Franzosa 10 assists, 5 kills, 7 points, 5 aces. Alexis Whittaker 7 kills, 2 blocks. CM 16-5.
▪ District 8-2A Quarterfinals — Westwood Christian d. Brito (25-3, 25-3, 25-5).
CROSS-COUNTRY
▪ District 13-4A (Girls’ Results) — 1. Saint Thomas Aquinas 15, 2. South Plantation 71, 3. Piper 73, 4. Fort Lauderdale 108, 5. Nova 132, 6. McArthur 138, 7. Plantation 188: 1. Bridget Alex (STA) 20:14.59, 2. Sophia Savaglio (STA) 20:19.44, 3. Alexis Rosa (STA) 21:08.83, 4. Megan McLaughlin (STA) 21:34.17, 5. Valentina House (STA) 22:42.88, 6. Patricia Burgos (STA) 23:11.55, 7. Tavisha Smith (MCA) 23:30.20, 8. Elise Anderson (SP) 23:31.80, 9. Marcela Cote Carpio (FL) 23:45.96, 10. Erin McSoley (STA) 24:27.24.
▪ District 13-4A (Boys’ Results) — 1. Saint Thomas Aquinas 15, 2. Fort Lauderdale 69, 3. Piper 97, 4. McArthur 103, 5. South Plantation 123, 6. Nova 148, 7. Plantation 193: 1. Nicholas Rischar (STA) 16:12.52, 2. Pierce Statham (STA) 16:23.21, 3. Antonio Martinez (STA) 16:36.52, 4. Christian Vitagliano (STA) 16:39.79, 5. Sean Breslin (STA) 16:52.77, 6. Colin Breslin (STA) 17:06.33, 7. Aidan Breslin (STA) 17:08.26, 8. Josue Gomez (MCA) 17:25.24, 9. Matthew Maus (STA) 17:37.67, 10. David Volcy (PIP) 17:55.66.
▪ District 16-1A (Girls’ Results) — Westminster Christian 20, Palmer Trinity 44, Florida Christian 79, Marathon 107, Riviera Prep 123, Archimedean 160: Kyra Wells (WC) 22:01, Claire Kennedy (WC) 22:18, Natasha Strump (WC) 22:25. Julia Irvin (PT) 22:58, Abigail Rashid (FC) 23:11.
BOYS’ BOWLING
▪ Coral Springs Charter 2, Douglas 1: High Games: Jacob Austin 243, Ryan Hernandez 201. CSC 7-2.
GIRLS’ BOWLING
▪ Coral Springs Charter 3, Coral Glades 0: High Games: Crystal Singh 217, Harmony Romano 207. CSC 9-0.
WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
District 12-9A final at Western: 7
District 8-3A semifinals at Divine Savior: Coral Springs Christian vs. Dade Christian, 6; Divine Savior vs. Somerset Prep, 7:30
District 14-5A semifinals at Calvary Christian: Chaminade-Madonna vs. Calvary Christian, 4; Cardinal Gibbons vs. Pine Crest, 6
GIRLS’ GOLF
Region 8-3A at Weston Hills CC: 8:30 a.m.
CROSS-COUNTRY
District 12-4A at Quiet Waters Park – Girls: 3; Boys: 3:45
District 14-4A at Markham Park
District 15-4A at Larry and Penny Thompson Park – Girls: 4; Boys: 4:45
District 15-1A at Greynolds Park – Girls: 2:20; Boys: 3
Last week’s best Miami-Dade performances
TEAM OF THE WEEK
The Northwestern football team defeated Miami Central 45-44 in double overtime to break a nine-game losing streak against its longtime rivals that began in 2009. Kai Henry scored the winning two-point conversion run and finished with 112 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries. Quarterback Tutu Atwell put the Bulls in position to go for the win with a touchdown pass to Al-Malik Moore and ran for two clutch second half touchdowns.
ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Wendell Morrison, North Miami Beach, football: Morrison ran for 206 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries to help the Chargers clinch a playoff berth with a win over North Miami.
Brandon Cohen, Reagan, football: Cohen ran for 211 yards and six touchdowns on only seven carries in a 49-0 win over Westland Hialeah.
Nikkia Benitez, Westminster Christian, volleyball: Benitez earned Smoothie King Invitational tournament MVP honors leading the Warriors to the championship of the Gold Division.
Michelle Cuervo, Ferguson, volleyball: Cuervo led the Falcons to their fourth consecutive GMAC title with 14 kills and six digs in the final against Southwest.
Guillermo Rojas, Ferguson, boys’ cross-country: Rojas secured the individual championship of the GMAC championship by running a time of 16:47.03.
Rahyah Andressohn, Southridge, girls’ cross-country: Andressohn secured the girls’ individual GMAC title by running a time of 19:28.64.
Marcelo Lauzurique, Ferguson, boys’ swimming and diving: Lauzurique won the 100 breaststroke and 200 IM to help the Falcons secure a share of the GMAC championship.
Brandon Vives, Columbus, boys’ swimming and diving: Vives won the 100 butterfly to help the Explorers secure a share of the GMAC team championship.
Cloe Bedard-Khalid and Sidney Starman, Coral Reef, girls’ swimming and diving: Bedard-Khalid won the 200 IM and 100 fly and Starman won the 200 free and 500 free to help the Barracudas win the GMAC championship.
Jake Beber-Frankel, Ransom, boys’ golf: Beber-Frankel shot a 69 to win the District 24-1A championship title.
Alexa Rivas, Palmetto, girls’ golf: Rivas secured the District 24-3A championship shooting a 75 and helping the Panthers win the team title.
Ricky Mesa, Miami Christian, boys’ bowling: Mesa bowled a 755 high series in a win over Hialeah Educational.
Katrina Hernandez, Braddock, girls’ bowling: Hernandez bowled a high series 615 in a win over TERRA.
Andre C. Fernandez
Last week’s best Broward performances
TEAM OF THE WEEK
Miles Jones ran for a team-leading 92 yards and Abraham Alce added two second-half touchdown runs as the American Heritage football team (7-0, 3-0 MaxPreps No. 12, Class 5A No. 1) amassed 248 rushing yards to beat Cardinal Gibbons 29-9, pinning the first loss on the Chiefs (5-1, 2-1) in a matchup of undefeated teams in District 16-5A.
ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Allison Marble, St. Thomas Aquinas, girls’ volleyball: The outside hitter had a team-high 14 kills to help the Raiders defeat Cypress Bay in three sets for the BCAA title.
Karon Brown, Miramar, football: Brown’s 18-yard touchdown reception held up as the Patriots held off Hallandale 14-6.
Anthony Wells, Archbishop McCarthy, boys’ golf: Wells two-putted for a birdie on the par-5 ninth hole to help the Mavericks defeat Belen Jesuit in a three-hole playoff for the District 24-2A title.
Nick Holm, Deerfield Beach, football: Holm had three touchdowns passes to lead the Bucks over Douglas 35-6.
Amanda Okulanis, Douglas, girls’ golf: Okulanis (75) won medalist honors to lead the Eagles to the District 20-3A girls’ title.
Bridget Alex, St. Thomas Aquinas, girls’ cross-country: Alex won the BCAA individual title to lead the Raiders to their seventh consecutive girls’ team title.
Josh Ali, Chaminade, football: Ali returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown as the Lions beat Westminster Christian 30-0 to clinch the District 8-3A title.
Nicholas Rischar and Pierce Statham, St. Thomas Aquinas, boys’ cross-country: Rischar and Statham went 1-2 to lead the Raiders to their 11th consecutive BCAA boys’ team title.
Christen Simons, Archbishop McCarthy, girls’ golf: Simons (even-par 71), won medalist to lead the Mavericks to the District 24-2A title.
FABIAN LYON
