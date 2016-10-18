South Florida high school football playoff scenarios

DISTRICT 11-8A
Piper (3-0, 7-0): Can clinch playoff berth with win over Coral Springs AND Monarch loss to Deerfield Beach.
Deerfield Beach (3-0, 5-1): Can clinch playoff berth with win over Monarch.
Monarch (2-1, 2-4): Needs win over Deerfield Beach to avoid elimination.
Douglas (1-2, 3-4): Needs win over Taravella AND either Deerfield Beach OR Piper loss to avoid elimination.
ELIMINATED: Coral Springs (0-3, 3-3), Taravella (0-3, 2-5).
DISTRICT 12-8A
Flanagan (5-0, 6-1): District champions.
Miramar (3-1, 6-2): Can’t clinch or be eliminated this week.
Western (3-1, 4-2): Can’t clinch or be eliminated this week.
Everglades (2-2, 2-5): Needs win over Miramar to avoid elimination.
ELIMINATED: Cypress Bay (1-3, 3-4), Plantation (1-4, 1-7), South Plantation (0-4, 0-7).
DISTRICT 13-8A
American (4-0, 4-2): Has clinched playoff berth; can clinch district title with win vs. NMB next week.
North Miami Beach (3-0, 4-2): Has clinched playoff berth; can clinch district title with win vs. American next week.
ELIMINATED: North Miami (2-2, 4-3), Krop (1-2, 3-4), Hialeah (0-3, 2-4), Hialeah Gardens (0-3, 1-5).
DISTRICT 14-8A
Columbus (3-0, 5-2): Can clinch playoff berth with Miami Beach loss to Coral Gables.
Coral Gables (2-0, 6-0): Can clinch playoff berth with win over Miami Beach.
Miami Beach (1-1, 2-4): Needs win over Coral Gables to avoid elimination.
Miami High (0-2, 1-5): Needs win over Coral Park AND Coral Gables loss to avoid elimination.
ELIMINATED: Coral Park (0-3, 3-5).
DISTRICT 15-8A
Belen Jesuit (3-0, 4-3): Can clinch district title with win over Braddock.
Southwest (2-1, 5-1): Can’t clinch or be eliminated this week.
Braddock (2-1, 2-5): Can’t clinch or be eliminated this week.
Ferguson (1-2, 2-4): Needs win over Southwest to avoid elimination.
ELIMINATED: Coral Reef (1-2, 1-6), Varela (0-3, 1-5).
DISTRICT 16-8A
Southridge (3-0, 5-2): Has clinched playoff berth; can clinch district title with win over Palmetto.
Palmetto (2-0, 6-0): Can clinch district title with win over Southridge; can clinch at least a playoff berth with a Killian loss to Homestead.
South Dade (1-2, 2-5): Needs Palmetto loss to avoid elimination.
Killian (0-2, 2-5): Needs win over Homestead AND Palmetto loss to avoid elimination.
Homestead (0-2, 1-5): Needs win over Killian AND Palmetto loss to avoid elimination.
DISTRICT 14-7A
St. Thomas Aquinas (1-0, 4-2): Can’t clinch or be eliminated this week; can clinch district title next week with win over Ely.
Fort Lauderdale (1-1, 3-3): Can’t clinch or be eliminated this week; can clinch playoff berth with Ely loss to Aquinas next week.
Blanche Ely (0-1, 2-4): Can’t clinch or be eliminated this week; needs win over Aquinas next week to force three-way tiebreaker for district title and runner-up.
DISTRICT 15-7A
McArthur (4-0, 7-0): District champions.
South Broward (2-1, 5-1): Can clinch playoff berth with win over Cooper City.
Cooper City (2-1, 3-3): Can clinch playoff berth with win over South Broward.
ELIMINATED: Nova (1-2, 2-5), West Broward (1-3, 1-6), Hollywood Hills (0-3, 2-4).
DISTRICT 16-7A
Mater Academy (6-0, 6-1): Has clinched playoff berth; can clinch district title with win over Westland Hialeah OR Doral loss.
Doral Academy (5-1, 6-1): Can clinch playoff berth with win over Mourning OR Reagan loss.
Reagan (4-2, 4-3): Needs win over Miami Springs AND Doral loss to avoid elimination.
ELIMINATED: Goleman (4-3, 4-4), Sunset (3-4, 3-5), Miami Springs (2-4, 2-5), South Miami (2-4, 2-5), Mourning (2-4, 2-5), Westland Hialeah (0-6, 0-7).
DISTRICT 15-6A
Boynton Beach (2-0, 4-2): Can’t clinch or be eliminated this week; can clinch district title with win over Dillard next week; Can clinch at least a playoff berth with Boyd Anderson loss next week.
Boyd Anderson (1-1, 4-2): Can’t clinch or be eliminated this week; Can clinch playoff berth next week with win over Northeast AND Dillard loss, OR a tiebreaker for district title with win AND Boynton Beach loss to Dillard.
Dillard (1-1, 4-2): Can’t clinch or be eliminated this week; Can clinch district title with win next week over Boynton Beach AND Boyd Anderson loss, OR at least a tiebreaker for district title with win.
Northeast (0-2, 0-7): Can’t clinch or be eliminated this week; Needs win over Boyd Anderson next week AND Dillard loss to force three-way tiebreaker for runner-up playoff berth.
DISTRICT 16-6A
Carol City (2-0, 4-2): Has clinched playoff berth; Can clinch district title with win next week vs. Northwestern.
Northwestern (1-0, 6-1): Can clinch playoff berth with win over Norland.
Central (1-2, 6-2): Needs Northwestern loss to Norland to avoid elimination.
Norland (0-2, 3-3): Needs win over Northwestern to avoid elimination.
DISTRICT 16-5A
American Heritage (3-0, 7-0): Can clinch playoff berth with win over Jackson and Cardinal Gibbons loss.
Hallandale (3-0, 3-4): Can clinch playoff berth with win over Cardinal Gibbons.
Cardinal Gibbons (2-1, 5-1): Needs win over Hallandale OR American Heritage loss to avoid elimination.
Jackson (1-2, 2-5): Needs win over American Heritage to avoid elimination.
ELIMINATED: Stranahan (0-3, 2-4), Coconut Creek (0-3, 0-7).
DISTRICT 7-4A
Glades Central (2-0, 5-2): Has clinched playoff berth; can clinch district title with win over Clewiston next week.
Clewiston (2-0, 4-2): Has clinched playoff berth; can clinch district title with win over Glades Central next week.
ELIMINATED: University School (1-2, 5-2), Somerset Academy (0-3, 1-6).
DISTRICT 8-4A
Edison (3-0, 6-0): Has clinched playoff berth; can clinch district title next week with win over Booker T. Washington.
Booker T. Washington (3-0, 5-3): Has clinched playoff berth; can clinch district title next week with win over Edison.
ELIMINATED: Monsignor Pace (1-2, 3-2), Keys Gate (1-2, 3-4), Hialeah-Miami Lakes (0-4, 1-5).
DISTRICT 8-3A
Chaminade-Madonna (3-0, 5-1): District champions.
Westminster Christian (2-1, 4-3): District runner-up.
ELIMINATED: Everglades Prep (1-2, 3-3), Somerset Charter (0-3, 2-4).
DISTRICT 8-2A
Champagnat Catholic (2-0, 6-0): District champions
Village Academy (0-1, 2-5): Can clinch playoff berth next week with win over ISB.
International School of Broward (0-1, 1-6): Can clinch playoff berth next week with win over Village Academy.
Andre C. Fernandez
Comments