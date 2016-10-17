Champagnat Catholic secures district title in rout

Champagnat Catholic has experienced the high of being a state champion and the low of a rebuilding program over the past three seasons.
With three weeks left in the season, it’s clear the Lions are on the rise again.
Kervin Dessources threw two touchdown passes and seven different players scored touchdowns as Champagnat locked up the District 8-2A championship with a 44-12 win over International School of Broward Monday night at Bamford Park in Davie.
The Lions (6-0) advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2013 when they won the school’s lone state championship.
“I’m very proud of these guys for all the hard work they’ve put in and for wanting to be here and believe in this program,” Champagnat coach Dennis Marroquin said. “The kids who stuck with us last year are the kids that wanted to be Lions and believed in this team and what we could be.”
Marroquin, a former assistant coach at Hialeah, is in his second season as Lions coach. Last year, he inherited a team with only 15 players on its roster that struggled to a 3-7 record.
With a deeper and more talented roster of nearly 40 players this season, Champagnat is one of four remaining undefeated teams in Miami-Dade County and ranked No. 3 in the Class 2A state poll.
Greg Rousseau caught a touchdown pass and a two-point conversion pass. Johnquai Lewis caught the other touchdown pass.
Calvin Montgomery, Isaiah Sharpe, Arthur Roberts and Isaiah Jean Pierre each had touchdown runs. Jordan Coley returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown.
