American Heritage sweeps Region 8-2A golf titles

Anthony Wells had come up frustratingly close to qualifying for state the past two seasons.
The Archbishop McCarthy senior made sure it wouldn’t happen again Monday as he won the Region 8-2A individual championship at Lago Mar Country Club.
“I had missed going [to state] by one stroke each of the past two years so I really wanted to make it back,” Wells said.
Wells shot a 71 and his efforts helped the Mavericks qualify for state as a team as the runner-up.
The day overall belonged to American Heritage, however.
The Patriots swept the team titles behind a couple of impressive performances.
Freshman Jillian Bourdage repeated as regional champion by shooting a 70 and leading the Patriots, who shot 297 to edge Archbishop McCarthy’s girls by 10 strokes.
Heritage is aiming to win the Class 2A title after losing it to McCarthy in a sudden death playoff last year.
“I was a little shaky with my putting in the beginning, but I just got into a rhythm and finished strong,” Bourdage said. “It’s fun competing against the McCarthy girls because I know all of them and they’re like family to me.”
Heritage’s boys secured the team title with an impressive score of 290 led by Jonathan Cachon and Alberto Martinez, who along with Cardinal Gibbons’ Julius Boros, tied for second and shot 72. Boros advanced to state as an individual along with Belen Jesuit’s Enrique Vila.
“We have a bright future on this team and all season the goal has been to make it back to state and win,” Cachon said.
▪ Boys’ team scores (Top 2 advance to state): 1. American Heritage 290; 2. Archbishop McCarthy 310; 3. Cardinal Gibbons 312; 4. Belen Jesuit 317; 5. Port St. Lucie 325: Individual results (x-individual qualifiers): 1. Anthony Wells (AM) 71; 2. Jonathan Cachon (AH), Alberto Martinez (AH) and x-Julius Boros (CG) 72; 5. Jude Kim (AH) and Leo Herrera (AH) 73; 7. x-Enrique Vila (BEL), Beto Perez (BEL) and Fletcher Wunderlich (PSL) 74; 10. Jonathan Mourin (AH) and Thomas Christen (Pompano Beach) 76.
▪ Girls’ team scores: 1. American Heritage 297; 2. Archbishop McCarthy 307; 3. Jensen Beach 374; 4. Sebastian River 396; 5. Lincoln Park 401: Individual results (Top 2 advance to state): 1. Jillian Bourdage (AH) 70; 2. Casey Weidenfeld (AH) 73; 3. Ana Sofia Rodriguez (AH), Christen Simons (AM), Georgette Garcia (AM), Brooke Benedetto (AM) 76; 7. x-Jennifer Lilly (Pines Charter) and Anna Maria Lopez (AH) 78; 9. Natalia Jimenez (AM) 79; 10. x-Brianna Fitzpatrick (JB) 80.
▪ Region 8-3A boys: Columbus cruised to the championship at the Crandon Park Golf Course led by Roberto Nieves’ individual victory.
Nieves shot a 73 to help the Explorers shoot a 308 as a team.
South Dade’s Cole Castro shot a 75 to qualify individually for the state tournament as did Cypress Bay’s Kyle Anders after shooting an 80.
Palmetto shot 335 as a team, led by Jordan Laklak’s 78, to finish second and qualify for state.
▪ 1. Columbus 308, 2. Palmetto 335, 3. West Broward 336, 4. South Dade 356, 5. Cypress Bay 358. Individual results: 1. Roberto Nieves (COL) 73; 2. Cole Castro (SD) and Joel Garcia Lee (COL) 75; 4. Jordan Laklak (PAL) 78; 5. Kyle Anders (CB) and Andres Torres (WB) 80; 7. Alec Quiroga (WB) 81.
MORE BOYS’ GOLF
▪ Region 8-1A — Pine Crest 313, Sagemont 318, Ransom Everglades 325, Gulliver Prep 330, Chaminade Madonna 340, North Broward Prep 344, Calvary Christian 348, University School 348, Westminster Christian 371 (at Fort Lauderdale Country Club): 1. Jason Langer (CC) 72, 2. Kolby Nguyen (SAG) 73, 2. Jake Beber-Frankel (RE) 73, 4. Miles Castoro (PC) 74, 4. Dominic Carrera (PC) 74, Dylan Glatt (PC) 77, Justin Danzansky (PC) 88, Rafael Salazer-Paranhos (PC) 98.
GIRLS’ GOLF
▪ Region 8-1A — North Broward Prep 344, Ransom Everglades 362: 1. Tanya Eathakotti (CAR) 71, 2. Valeria Pachecho (CM) 73, 3. Hannah Leiner (NBP) 78, 4. Phoebe Beber-Frankel (RE) 80, 5. Laura Lou (SAGE) 81.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
▪ District 16-4A Quarterfinals — Ransom Everglades d. Coral Shores (25-12, 25-9, 25-17): Adyannah Diaz 5 kills, 3 aces. Erin Bakes 24 assists. Ellie Carerra Justiz 11 kills, 3 aces. Alina Pedroso 8 digs.
▪ District 16-4A Quarterfinal — Carrollton d. Key West (25-11, 25-15, 25-13): Gabbi Socarras 13 kills, 5 aces, 18 digs. Lucy Hornbacher 10 kills, 2 blocks. Emma Rivas Vazquez 7 kills, 2 blocks. CAR 12-9.
TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE
BOYS’ GOLF
Region 7-3A at Jacaranda Course: 8 a.m.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
District 13-9A semifinals at West Broward: Pines Charter vs. Everglades, 4; Flanagan vs. West Broward, 6
District 14-9A semifinals at Miami Beach: Krop vs. Hialeah Gardens, 6; North Miami vs. Miami Beach, 7:30
District 15-9A semifinals at Braddock: Lourdes vs. Southwest, 6; Braddock vs. Ferguson, 7:30
District 16-9A semifinals at Varela: Palmetto vs. Varela, 5; Coral Reef vs. Killian, 7
District 14-8A semifinals at St. Thomas Aquinas: Fort Lauderdale vs. Plantation, 5; Blanche Ely vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, 7
District 16-8A semifinals at Mourning: Mater Academy vs. Mourning, 5; Reagan vs. Hialeah-Miami Lakes, 7
District 16-7A semifinals at TERRA: Sunset vs. TERRA, 6; St. Brendan vs. Miami Springs, 7:30
District 16-6A semifinals at Pompano Beach: American Heritage vs. Pompano Beach, 5; Archbishop McCarthy vs. Coconut Creek, 7
District 13-5A semifinals at Delray American Heritage: North Broward Prep vs. Boca St. Andrews, 5:30; Heritage-Coral Springs Charter winner vs. St. John Paul II, 7
District 14-5A quarterfinals at Calvary Christian: Cardinal Gibbons vs. Somerset Academy, 4; University School vs. Chaminade-Madonna, 6
District 15-5A semifinals at La Salle: MAST vs. Mater Lakes, 4; La Salle vs. Monsignor Pace, 6
District 16-5A semifinals at Westminster Christian: Coral Shores-Ransom Everglades winner vs. Gulliver, 3:30; Carrollton-Key West winner vs. Westminster Christian, 5
District 5-4A semifinals at Fort Pierce John Carroll: FAU-Fort Pierce John Carroll winner vs. Westminster Academy, 5; Somerset Canyons-Somerset Academy winner vs. Banjamin, 7
District 6-4A semifinals at Sagemont: Miami Country Day vs. Doctors Charter, 5; Sagemont vs. Hialeah Ed.-Somerset winner, 7
District 7-4A semifinals at SLAM: Archimedean vs. Riviera Prep, 5; International Studies Charter-SLAM winner vs. Florida Christian, 7
District 8-4A semifinals at Palmer Trinity: Somerset Charter vs. Marathon, 5:30; Miami Community Charter vs. Palmer Trinity, 7
District 8-2A quarterfinals at Miami Christian: Princeton Christian vs. Edison Private, 3:30; Colonial Christian vs. Island Christian, 5; Westwood Christian vs. Brito, 6:30
SWIMMING AND DIVING
District 9-4A at Pompano Beach Aquatics Center: 9 a.m.
District 10-4A at Fort Lauderdale: 9 a.m.
District 11-4A at Miami-Dade North: 9 a.m.
BOWLING
GMAC championship at Bird Bowl: 9 a.m.
Comments