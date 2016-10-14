Patriots take homecoming

The Patriots put together a complete performance to win their Homecoming game versus Hialeah Senior High.
The Patriots have now extended their winning streak to 4 straight games and are tied for the lead in their conference.
Offensively the Patriots were led by Senior runningback Jo’Kwan Holmes with 93 yards rushing and a rushing touchdown.
“This is a great feeling to be in a winning streak,” said Holmes “we are going to ride this all the way to the playoffs.”
On the defensive side the Patriots were led by Marquez Jackson with 2 interception returns for touchdowns. Jackson had a total of 110 yards in interception returns.
Comments