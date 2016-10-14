High School Sports

October 14, 2016 11:41 PM

Patriots take homecoming

By Russell Quinoa

Miami Herald writer

The Patriots put together a complete performance to win their Homecoming game versus Hialeah Senior High.

The Patriots have now extended their winning streak to 4 straight games and are tied for the lead in their conference.

Offensively the Patriots were led by Senior runningback Jo’Kwan Holmes with 93 yards rushing and a rushing touchdown.

“This is a great feeling to be in a winning streak,” said Holmes “we are going to ride this all the way to the playoffs.”

On the defensive side the Patriots were led by Marquez Jackson with 2 interception returns for touchdowns. Jackson had a total of 110 yards in interception returns.

