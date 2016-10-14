Chargers roll against rival

Junior quarterback Wendell Morrison put on an offensive show to lead the North Miami Beach Chargers 47-20 over their neighborhood rival Pioneers.
Morrison finished the night with 351 all-purpose yards, five total touchdowns and led his team in passing and rushing yards.
"Good, it feels good." said Morrison with a smile from ear-to-ear, shoulders shaking from teammates trying to hug him.
"It’s great. These kids have worked hard; they’ve been through a lot of stuff." said North Miami Beach head coach Jeff Bertani. "People have been talking about us the last couple of years, it just feels like great vindication for the kids that they won."
The win improves North Miami Beach to 4-2 and 3-0 in the district.
"Defense was the key." said Bertani. "Offensively we knew we were going to be able to do some things, but defense was the key. I’m real proud of our kids, they came out, they had a great week of practice. North Miami is a great team, Coach Williams does a great job and our kids just came out in a big rivalry game and won."
The Chargers’ next two games are district matchups against Hialeah Gardens and American.
The Pioneers (4-3, 2-2) only have one more district game against Krop next week.
