High School Sports

October 14, 2016 11:19 PM

Thompson leads Southridge to shut down Homestead

By Steve Gorten

Special to the Miami Herald

Bentavious Thompson rushed for two touchdowns and Southridge’s suffocating defense added two more scores in a homecoming rout of district rival Homestead on Friday night.

Thompson scored on runs of 1- and 8-yards out in the first half, but the highlight for Southridge was a 55-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Coemba Jones snatched Gary Lacount Jr.’s pass and raced toward the end zone. On the verge of being tackled at the 10-yard line, he lateraled the ball to Deandre Johnson, who ran the rest of the way.

In the fourth, Chris McDonald intercepted a pass from Jonell Gomez and raced 36 yards for a score. Southridge’s stifled Homestead’s offense all night, holding the Broncos to just 2 yards on 22 plays in the first half. It was the third consecutive shutout victory for Southridge (6-2, 3-0).

Homestead dropped to 1-5, 0-2 in District 16-8A.

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

Carol City tops Miami Norland 16-6

View more video

High School Sports Schedule and Score

Play of the week


Get your videos in! Upload your best sports moves and you can win $1,000 for your school's Athletic Department.

Sports Videos