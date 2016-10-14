Thompson leads Southridge to shut down Homestead

Bentavious Thompson rushed for two touchdowns and Southridge’s suffocating defense added two more scores in a homecoming rout of district rival Homestead on Friday night.
Thompson scored on runs of 1- and 8-yards out in the first half, but the highlight for Southridge was a 55-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Coemba Jones snatched Gary Lacount Jr.’s pass and raced toward the end zone. On the verge of being tackled at the 10-yard line, he lateraled the ball to Deandre Johnson, who ran the rest of the way.
In the fourth, Chris McDonald intercepted a pass from Jonell Gomez and raced 36 yards for a score. Southridge’s stifled Homestead’s offense all night, holding the Broncos to just 2 yards on 22 plays in the first half. It was the third consecutive shutout victory for Southridge (6-2, 3-0).
Homestead dropped to 1-5, 0-2 in District 16-8A.
