Patriots roll over Chiefs with running game

Like many football teams wanting to show support for breast cancer awareness this month, the American Heritage Patriots outfitted their all black uniforms Friday night with touches of pink.
Some players wore pink gloves or pink wrist bands or pink socks. For a half, though, it appeared the referees wanted them to wear more.
The Patriots, ranked No. 1 in the Miami Herald Top 20 poll and No. 1 in the state in Class 5A, was flagged 15 times for 138 yards in the first half, helping rival Cardinal Gibbons keep its hopes of an upset alive.
Eventually, though, Heritage stopped making it rain pink hankies and got back to pounding the rock, rolling past the visiting Chiefs 29-9 in an important District 16-5A showdown.
Leading 7-2 at the half, the Patriots (7-0, 3-0) scored on their first three possessions of the second half to take command en route to their seventh win in a row over the Chiefs (5-1, 2-1).
Miles Jones ran for a team-leading 92 yards and Abraham Alce ran for a pair of second half touchdown runs as Heritage ran for 248 yards on 42 carries. The Chiefs’ Air Raid attack was no match for the Patriots vaunted secondary, finishing with only 128 yards total offense.
Gibbons quarterback Nikolas Scalzo finished 11 of 29 passing and could never find a rhythm with the pass rush he was facing.
After Jones scored on a 40-yard burst with 9:22 left in the third quarter to put Heritage ahead 13-2, the Chiefs answered a minute and two seconds later. Receiver Carlos Sandy had a thrilling 61-yard catch and run that setup a 2-yard touchdown dash by Dave Small.
But that was as close as Gibbons got.
Heritage followed up Small’s touchdown run with a 10-play, 61-yard scoring drive capped by a 12-yard Alce dash into the end zone.
The Patriots put together a 14-play, 78-yard scoring drive on their second possession of the game to take a 7-0 lead. Senior Jason Brown, who was 4-for-6 passing on the drive for 40 yards, scored on an 8-yard run with 10:53 left in the second quarter to cap the series.
The Patriots offense didn't get a first down the rest of the half and instead went backwards among a trio of holding penalties. It eventually caught up with Heritage when punter Zack Thomson stepped on the back line in the end zone with 4:53 left in the half for a safety.
The Chiefs, though, couldn't take advantage of all the help the Patriots were giving them with penalties and great field position. The half ended with kicker Griffin Cerra missing a 40-yard field goal on the final play.
Friday’s game was the first for both teams in the month of October, which is breast cancer awareness month.
The Patriots had won the six previous meetings between the teams, mostly in blowout fashion. Before Heritage held on for a 21-14 win at Gibbons last year, the Patriots steamrolled the Chiefs 50-0, 71-24 and 70-19 in the previous three meetings.
Since losing in the kickoff classic to four-time defending Class 4A state champion Miami Booker T. Washington, the Patriots, ranked No. 12 nationally by MaxPreps, reeled off wins over Georgia power Colquitt County, New Jersey power Don Bosco Prep and Class 6A state-ranked Miami Northwestern before rolling over district rivals Coconut Creek and Stranahan by a combined score of 99-6.
The Chiefs, who were 4-6 last season and haven't made the playoffs since 2011, will have a chance to bounce back next week in a pivotal District 16-5A showdown at Hallandale, which is 3-0 in the district.
